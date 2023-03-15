Is it the end of the world? Video of a meteorite crashing into the moon
The moment a meteorite hits the moon was captured on video. A Japanese astronomer captured the amazing phenomenon and it's going viral.
A meteorite hits the moon. Daichi Fujii, curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum in Japan captured the moment a meteorite collided with the Moon. He used cameras he had installed in his house to monitor the Earth’s satellite.
The meteorite left an impressive crater on the moon that amazes the world. The video has gone viral on social media as people are awed by this impressive phenomenon.
“No satellite passed over the surface of the Moon at the time of the observation, and the way it shone suggests that it was most likely a lunar impact flash,” Fujii tweeted. The collision caused a flash that shone for more than a second.
According to Clarin, the Japanese astronomer noted that the meteorite fell near the Ideler L crater and created a new crater, the diameter of which could exceed 10 meters. According to Fujii, “It is likely that the LRO telephoto camera on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter could detect the traces of the impact.”
The Moon has a very fragile exosphere, so meteorites often fall on it, creating craters. Lunar impacts can only be seen from Earth when they are large enough and occur in the lunar night zone, on the part of the satellite facing our planet.
It is believed that the data from the video could help scientists learn the frequency of impacts on the lunar surface, allowing them to prepare to send astronauts to the Moon.