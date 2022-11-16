Nodal was overly flirtatious with host Ana Patricia Gámez.

He gave Ana Patricia a big surprise and she had an unexpected reaction.

Nodal gave a great concert in Miami.

Nodal surprises Ana Patricia. Mexican artist Christian Nodal has achieved impressive fame in just a few years. At barely 23 years old, he is considered one of the most important performers of regional Mexican music in the country. Now he has traveled to many corners of the world with his Forajido tour.

Yesterday we were caught off guard when Nodal decided to surprise famous television personality Ana Patricia Gámez, who was enjoying the singer’s performance. It turns out that he decided to do something unexpected in the middle of his concert when he realized that the host of Enamorándonos was there.

Nodal flirts with Ana Patricia in the middle of his concert

The Mexican model and presenter Ana Patricia Gámez was singing and dancing in the front row to Christian Nodal’s songs. He realized that the beautiful model was going all out and decided to do something unexpected.

In a video shared by Univision Famosos, we could see how Ana Patricia was recording Belinda's ex-boyfriend while he sang. As soon as he realizes who she is he decides to take her cell phone and start recording himself.