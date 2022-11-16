So flirty! Christian Nodal surprises Ana Patricia in the middle of a concert (VIDEO)
Nodal was overly flirtatious with host Ana Patricia Gámez. He gave Ana Patricia a big surprise and she had an unexpected reaction.
Nodal surprises Ana Patricia. Mexican artist Christian Nodal has achieved impressive fame in just a few years. At barely 23 years old, he is considered one of the most important performers of regional Mexican music in the country. Now he has traveled to many corners of the world with his Forajido tour.
Yesterday we were caught off guard when Nodal decided to surprise famous television personality Ana Patricia Gámez, who was enjoying the singer’s performance. It turns out that he decided to do something unexpected in the middle of his concert when he realized that the host of Enamorándonos was there.
Nodal flirts with Ana Patricia in the middle of his concert
The Mexican model and presenter Ana Patricia Gámez was singing and dancing in the front row to Christian Nodal’s songs. He realized that the beautiful model was going all out and decided to do something unexpected.
In a video shared by Univision Famosos, we could see how Ana Patricia was recording Belinda's ex-boyfriend while he sang. As soon as he realizes who she is he decides to take her cell phone and start recording himself.
Nodal did something unexpected for the presenter
While Nodal was recording his performance, he took a selfie video where the beautiful Mexican model appeared in the background dressed in denim jeans, a black blouse and of course, a Mexican hat. Ana was screaming and dancing in the background.
Later we can see how the Adiós Amor singer returns the cell phone to Ana and she begins to scream along with her companions. The romantic moment was captured by many people, who surely wanted to be in Ana Patricia's place. It should be noted that the singer was also accompanied by Romeo Santos during the his performance in Miami at FTX Arena, according to Milenio.
Ana Patricia was with other television personalities
Originally, the video was released by the presenter and shared on her Instagram account with more than two million followers. Without a doubt, Ana was the special guest of the night, but she was not alone enjoying the show.
She was accompanied by Alan Tacher, her sister-in-law Karla Martínez, Chef Yisus and Jessy Rodríguez, who, like her, began to get quite excited when Nodal stole her phone. However, the host was also with the man who stole her heart, her husband Luis Carlos Martínez.
Ana Patricia declares ‘her love’ to Nodal!
Ana Patricia was wearing a norteño type hat and a fresh look to enjoy the Nodal’s concert, where she danced the night away.
"Here I share one of the best moments of my night. Yes, it's @Nodal with my cell phone, did I sing? I still haven't recovered the out of tune voice that I have. We love you NODAL go Sonora!" Wrote the Enamorándonos host. Hours later, she posted a video where one of her shoes came off and she said she had a great time at the concert.