The Puerto Rican host was scolded by Elisa Beristain.

Adamari López apologized to Pepe Garza, Elisa’s husband.

The host of Chisme No Like calls Adamari "mam#na". Adamari López apologizes to Pepe Garza. It is nothing new to know that Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani are two of the most important entertainment journalists of the moment and that they generate the most controversy with their opinions. However, this has come to annoy hundreds of people. Recently, the hosts of Chisme No Like ran into presenter Adamari López at an event for Angélica Vale. Elisa decided to confront Adamari…. Adamari López apologizes to Pepe Garza On the YouTube channel Chisme No Like, Elisa and Javier ran into Adamari López at the big event. They talked with her about her incredible physical transformation over the last year. However, Elisa Beristain had another issue with the Hoy Día host, as the Mexican said that Adamari did something to her husband Pepe Garza at an event.

She unleashed her fury "Do you remember that I told you that one of the reasons that I did not like Adamari López is because at an event she was rude and she must have thought, 'And who is this naco?' Well, I also told her, she came to the table with us and when she came with me, I said, I'm going to film this," said the Mexican presenter. Elisa showed the images of the interview with the presenter where she confronted her and asked her why she had not greeted her husband: "Here I am with Adamari, we are talking and fixing why she had not greeted my husband," she began.

Adamari apologizes to Pepe Garza The host's face changed completely when Elisa described her as 'mamona' and she looked surprised. "I commented on my show that you were very picky," Beristain tells the presenter, expressing frankly what she thinks of her. "Look, I don't think so, I apologize to your husband if it was like that, with all my heart. I feel that I am not like that, I try to take photos with everyone. If I did not greet him, perhaps I was distracted or they were rushing me, I do not remember, but I apologize because that is not me," said Adamari on Chisme No Like.

Adamari makes enemies And it is not the first time that Adamari Lopez has made enemies because, despite the fact that there are several celebrities who don't like her, it seems that what they think of her comes and goes. In recent days, the host has caused a lot of controversy after sending a hint to her ex's girlfriend. We know that Adamari is an independent and very strong woman because of all the problems she has experienced and successfully overcome. However, that does not mean that she doesn't want revenge over waht happened with Toni Costa. Recently, it was rumored he was engaged, according to Tv y Novelas.