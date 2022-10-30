Christian Nodal talks about heartbreak during his concert.

People say he’s hinting about Belinda.

The regional Mexican singer is attacked. Christian Nodal and Belinda’s breakup caused a stir both on social media and in the entertainment press. Well, since the news of their breakup was released, there has been a lot of speculation about both artists. After the regional Mexican singer announced last February that his romance with Belinda had come to an end, some rumors began circulating. The most frequent was that their breakup was due to infidelity. While some said that Nodal was unfaithful, others claimed it was actually Belinda. Nodal causes a stir on social media with a surprising message It seems that the time has come to put an end to some doubts after a video was leaked in which the Botella tas botella singer said during a concert that he has an ex-girlfriend who ‘did something’. Naturally, people think he meant Belinda. We well know that social media has endless news, whether it’s are shared by celebrities themselves or by entertainment accounts. Recently a video of Christian Nodal went viral after he dedicated a song to one of his exes. Filed Under: Nodal indirectly sends Belinda

Christian Nodal causes a sensation on his Forajido Tour Hoy Día shared a video on Instagram where Nodal was performing in Brooklyn, NY as part of his Forajido Tour. In the video he is singing one of his greatest hits, No te contaron mal. But what caught everyone’s attention was that, before starting, Nodal sent a powerful message to one of his ex-girlfriends, so it is thought that it is Belinda, because he told his more than 10,000 fans at his concert how in love he was and how badly he was hurt. Filed Under: Nodal indirectly sends Belinda

Nodal dedicates a song “I want to know, who at night, when the one that was loved by him hurt him, took revenge… Congratulations to the good human beings who did nothing. But it happened to me too and I also took revenge, and you know what I told her?… I said, ‘You know what? They didn’t lie to you,’” Nodal said before he began singing. Many speculated that it was a hint for Belinda about all the rumors of infidelity involving the Bienvenidos al Edén star. Especially because she was caught flirting with other celebrities (when she wasn’t dating Nodal). Filed Under: Nodal indirectly sends Belinda

The regional Mexican singer sends a message and people say he can get over Belinda Internet users immediately began commenting after seeing what Christian Nodal said during his concert in Brooklyn, New York when he declared that one of his ex-girlfriends had “hurt” him. “He only does it to add more emotion to the show.” “Get over it champion.” “What a shame to be the Cazzu and that he continues to talk and talk about the ex.” “How do you see that he is still and will continue to be traumatized with Belinda.” “Poor mortal, and his bad karma.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Nodal indirectly sends Belinda