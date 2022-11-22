Chiquibaby sends an emotional message after leaving Telemundo
After several layoffs on Telemundo, it's confirmed Chiquibaby is leaving the network. Stephanie Himonidis sends a moving message.
- After several layoffs on Telemundo, it’s confirmed Chiquibaby is leaving.
- Stephanie Himonidis sends a moving message.
- Colleagues send messages of support and affection to the Mexican host.
Chiquibaby sends an emotional message On Friday, November 18, it was announced there were layoffs at Telemunndo. This came the day before Adamari announced a new chapter for the morning program Hoy Día is coming. She even revealed she’s not sure if she will stay on the show.
“A new stage of the program is coming and hopefully we will be there sharing with you and in this new stage we must welcome all the people who join us, if I am really there,” she stated. After it was confirmed that Chiquibaby was one of the personalities let go from Telemundo, she spoke out.
Stephanie Himonidis, Chiquibaby, is leaving Telemundo
It was revealed that several personalities in the Telemundo world have already been fired, including Stephanie ‘Chiquibaby’ Himonidis, Rebeka Smith and chef Alfredo Oropeza. In the case of the Mexican presenter, after four years with the television network, she was let go and her contract was cancelled.
After several departures of recognized personalities from Telemundo, with the exception of Adamari López, beloved host Chiquibaby has broken her silence by sharing a moving message on social media about her departure from Hoy Día. Filed Under: Chiquibaby breaks silence
Chiquibaby has a message after leaving Telemundo
At first everything was mere speculation, but now Chiquibaby herself has confirmed the news on social media. However, instead of being upset or sad, she has shown her great affection and gratitude to the company that put her in front of the cameras for four years.
Stephanie Himonidis shared a fun video on Instagram we see her in a simple and elegant lilac dress, with a belt and knee-high nude boots. Filed Under: Chiquibaby breaks the silence
Stephanie Himonidis confirms her departure from Telemundo
Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiquibaby, appears happy and shows her best dance steps on the set of Hoy Día, enjoying the last moments she had left on the most sought-after Hispanic television channel in the world.
In the description of the small reel that the Mexican host shared the following can be read: “THANK YOU VERY MUCH! Always grateful to those who believed in you, who supported you and still do! Many kisses and we will always be here! All in all, cheer up, I love you.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Chiquibaby breaks silence
Colleagues send messages of love and affection to Stephanie Himonidis
Her post is full of comments from her colleagues on tv: “Pa’ lante siempre,” said Francisca. “I love you, beautiful comrade! You are an excellent professional and wonderful colleague. We will continue to be united by the wonderful bond of love, respect and admiration. Love U,” said Adamari López.
“Tight hug,’” shared Anabelle Blum. “The best,” wrote Alex Rodríguez. “Thankfulness always brings blessings!!! And many come for you,” commented Karla Martínez. “Go ahead! What an honor to have shared this year with you!” expressed Enrique Usales. “Always go forward, go back or take momentum,” said María Celeste Arrarás. With information from People en Español, La Opinión and Hola!. Filed Under: Chiquibaby breaks silence