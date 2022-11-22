Chiquibaby sends an emotional message after leaving Telemundo

After several layoffs on Telemundo, it’s confirmed Chiquibaby is leaving.

Stephanie Himonidis sends a moving message.

Colleagues send messages of support and affection to the Mexican host.

Chiquibaby sends an emotional message On Friday, November 18, it was announced there were layoffs at Telemunndo. This came the day before Adamari announced a new chapter for the morning program Hoy Día is coming. She even revealed she’s not sure if she will stay on the show.

“A new stage of the program is coming and hopefully we will be there sharing with you and in this new stage we must welcome all the people who join us, if I am really there,” she stated. After it was confirmed that Chiquibaby was one of the personalities let go from Telemundo, she spoke out.

Stephanie Himonidis, Chiquibaby, is leaving Telemundo

It was revealed that several personalities in the Telemundo world have already been fired, including Stephanie ‘Chiquibaby’ Himonidis, Rebeka Smith and chef Alfredo Oropeza. In the case of the Mexican presenter, after four years with the television network, she was let go and her contract was cancelled.

After several departures of recognized personalities from Telemundo, with the exception of Adamari López, beloved host Chiquibaby has broken her silence by sharing a moving message on social media about her departure from Hoy Día. Filed Under: Chiquibaby breaks silence