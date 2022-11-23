Julián Gil talks exclusively about his new docuseries Mi Vida.

The Argentine actor reveals details of his life that few knew.

Will he reunite with his son Matías? Mi Vida, which premiered on November 10, is a new docuseries featuring first-person accounts about the lives of icons from the world of Latino entertainment. The exclusive and original series from Canela features ten standalone episodes where the stars will share key moments that changed their lives and shaped their careers, telling their stories through photos and videos from their personal archives. The first five episodes of the series will be available weekly on Thursdays. The first episode featured Kate del Castillo. The second part, with five more episodes, will premiere in January 2023. The list of stars include Kate del Castillo, Manolo Cardona, Ludwika Paleta, Jencarlos Canela, Julián Gil, Roselyn Sánchez, Guy Ecker, Gaby Espino and Danny Trejo. Now Argentinian entrepreneur, model and actor Julián Gil speaks exclusively to MundoNow about this new docuseries. Julián Gil Mi Vida: Tell me about this docuseries where you talk about your life? “Yes, look, I think it’s a great project for everyone, for Canela TV, who has invited us to do it. It is a project that somehow gives us the opportunity, and in this case I speak for myself, to show ourselves from within, from the heart, from the human side, that rarely in an interview do you have that possibility.” “Here, for example, in my case I tell things that I have never told, I talked a lot about my childhood, my values, how I was raised, my arrival in the United States, everything I had to do and the sacrifices that I had to make to be where I am today. So, in that sense, I feel happy to have been able to do this project called Mi Vida, because in some way I’m very sure that it will bring me much closer to my audience.”

How do you approach being a father at 16, how did it impact you? The Julián Gil episode premiered on Canela.TV on Thursday, December 8. “Look, I say it in the project, because I have always dealt with it in a positive way and I was not just very young, I was a child. At 15, when you find out that you’re going to be a father and you’re a father at 16, which was when Nicole was born, it’s very powerful because you’re literally a child taking care of another child. That kind of thing, what was experienced, how the circumstances were.” “Back then, the most important thing was to have been able to have our mothers alive, who were the ones who in some way gave us a hand, taught us and helped us raise our daughter, in that case, no, because we were two babies, we were two babies raising a child too.” Filed Under: Julián Gil Mi Vida

What was it like having your second child? “Also incredible, I was 25 years old when Juliancito arrived and he was also always impressive. I believe that in my life my three children have marked totally powerful moments or stages, totally decisive in three totally different stages, including Matías.” “And they are events that somehow make you reflect, make you mature, it’s like an engine, it’s like gasoline for an engine. So in that sense I’m happy with my children, how things turned out and in some way … well, happy because they are part of my life and they are, they were and they always will be.” Filed Under: Julián Gil Mi Vida

What would you like to see happen with Matías in the future; would you like to reunite with him soon? “Well, the relationship is totally fractured. Unfortunately, I don’t have any kind of relationship with the child, due to his mother’s decisions, in this case, which is already public knowledge in my life. I also tell some things that I had not revealed either and they are things that are reflected there on video, on social media. Everything is documented, thank God nowadays things are documented and that is important to me. So that at the moment, when he’s aware, he can understand how things happened and that it wasn’t that daddy didn’t want to be there, or that Daddy didn’t care, or that Daddy didn’t fight, but actually see how things went.” “I’m waiting for that call, none other. This is going to happen eventually, this is going to happen. It may be a week or like ten years from now, but that is going to be something that is going to happen.” To watch Mi Vida, you can download the Canela PUNTO TV (Canela.TV) application for free for iOS or Android, or on your SmartTV. Mi Vida is produced by Canela Media in association with JK Media Group. Filed Under: Julián Gil Mi Vida