Kate del Castillo speaks exclusively to MundoNOW about the third season of La Reina del Sur.

Pepe Rapazote joins the great cast of this new season.

What surprises will there be in season number 3? “La Reina del Sur catapulted Telemundo’s Super Series franchise, marking a before and after in Hispanic television,” said Karen Barroeta, EVP, Production & Development of Telemundo Global Studios. This third installment of the award-winning drama begins four years after the impressive finale of the second season, when Teresa Mendoza, who was enjoying an idyllic life with her daughter, saw her hideout compromised by the arrival of military forces. Now, stripped of her freedom and once again separated from her beloved daughter, Sofia, Teresa Mendoza finds herself in a high-security prison in the United States for the murder of three DEA agents. La Reina del Sur Season 3 is a co-production of Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix. Telemundo has exclusive rights to the series in the United States and Puerto Rico, while Netflix has exclusive rights to the rest of the world on OTT. Tell me about Teresa Mendoza, about this evolution from the first to this third season. On this occasion actors Kate del Castillo and Pepe Rapazote speak exclusively to MundoNOW about this new season: “Look, the truth is that she has evolved in thousands of ways, from the first to the second season you already saw that, that third one comes in a way that I don’t know how to explain to you, how it has not only fulfilled my expectations, but has gone beyond them. And my expectations are very high because I have been playing Teresa Mendoza for 12 years and so it is very important for me to know that the public, first of all, will be happy and satisfied to see what the relationship is, for which they love La Reina del Sur as a series and Teresa Mendoza, as a character.” “So for me I am so proud of the work done by everyone and with all the actors who were already there from the first one, those who joined in the second one and now those who join in the third. Like Pepe, it’s an honor and a pride to have him on La Reina. The truth is that I was very surprised when he accepted and I’m still surprised and I’m still grateful because this is a great addition,” said Rapazote

Tell me about your character Pablo Landero. Portuguese actor, Pepe Rapazote talks about his character in this new season: "Well, his story is mysterious, as well as reserved. He's a former colonel in the Mexican army and later he was from the secret services so I would say that by professional default he is used to speak as little as possible. It's all very secret, but more so now, because he comes from the side of someone they don't like, not even Teresa, or the others." "Then, since he doesn't speak much and he comes from a place that is not recommended, it's like 'I don't like this man, I don't like this Landero.' Nobody likes him, but the truth is that he's good. At one point it is understood that he's a person who comes to help and that he comes to Teresa Mendoza's side as much as possible throughout the series."

What was it like when you met and how was it working with Pepe? "Well, first we met via Zoom, because we were in the middle of a pandemic doing pre-production and this, and I remember that Zoom call and I was super excited to meet him because I know his career and he was very good. I'm always very excited about the people who get to join La reina del Sur and for some reason I'm always very surprised that people with an important trajectory participate. That for me is Pape Rapazote who represents a big name and who wants to participate in La reina del Sur," said the actress. "It's not easy to enter a third season on a train that has been running for a long time. So not everyone does it, and less so with that dedication and generosity as the good actor he is and also playing an incredible character, he's also a great actor and plays a really beautiful character, which is also nice to play. For any actor who is very close to Teresa Mendoza in that degree of being warriors. So it's like they're like two characters that come face to face and they're like a mirror of each other," she added.

This theme of denunciation of politicians and current issues is touched upon. Do you think that is important? "But of course, I think that's what La reina del Sur has always been. She has lived in a world that she never wanted. And those are consequences of other things for which she was not responsible and now yes, as Humberto (Zurita) rightly says, this has become a political thriller. We have completely moved away from drug trafficking, so it has already become a political action thriller and we are going to denounce many things." "We are also going to talk about things as important as human trafficking. So we go for another one, we are all maturing, the story is maturing and everything is moving. Everything is in constant motion, as are all human beings. So this story is also like that and you will see it. We're still going to see a very beautiful Latin America, we have been everywhere, it's cool, it's also a meeting between all these governments of all these countries, with the United States, so we don't leave anyone out," concluded the actress who portrays Teresa Mendoza.