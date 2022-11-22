Lead guitarist for Blues Project, Danny Kalb dies at 80 (PHOTOS)

Iconic musician Danny Kalb dies.

Details about his death.

How Danny Kalb formed Blues Project in the 60s.

The music industry is in mourning again. It seems every day there’s another death either due to a terrible accident, an illness, or worse … when they don’t know exactly what happened. This time we’re reporting the death of Blues Project guitarist Danny Kalb.

Danny Kalb was the lead guitarist for the iconic band Blues Project. He has died at the age of 80, according to the The New York Post. Kalb was a fundamental and quite innovative part of the band. In the 1960s, they were considered groundbreaking.

The lead guitarist of Blues Project, Danny Kalb, has passed away today at the age of 80, according to The New York Times. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed, however it is known that he had battled a serious illness for years.

This news was confirmed through the Facebook page of bandmate Steve Katz. Danny Kalb was part of the band for many years along with Michael Bloomfield of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. It was revealed that he was considered a guitar hero.