Lead guitarist for Blues Project, Danny Kalb dies at 80 (PHOTOS)
The music industry is in mourning again. It seems every day there’s another death either due to a terrible accident, an illness, or worse … when they don’t know exactly what happened. This time we’re reporting the death of Blues Project guitarist Danny Kalb.
Danny Kalb was the lead guitarist for the iconic band Blues Project. He has died at the age of 80, according to the The New York Post. Kalb was a fundamental and quite innovative part of the band. In the 1960s, they were considered groundbreaking.
Danny Kalb of Blues Project dies
The lead guitarist of Blues Project, Danny Kalb, has passed away today at the age of 80, according to The New York Times. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed, however it is known that he had battled a serious illness for years.
This news was confirmed through the Facebook page of bandmate Steve Katz. Danny Kalb was part of the band for many years along with Michael Bloomfield of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. It was revealed that he was considered a guitar hero.
Who was Danny Kalb?
The magnificent artist was born on September 9, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, NY. According to Best Classic Bands, Kalb began his career in music joining as a soloist and session guitarist, along with personalities such as Judy Collins , Phil Ochs and Bob Dylan.
Kalb supported these artists in various recordings and live concerts. In 1963, his career took an unexpected turn when he joined Dave Van Ronk's band, Greenwich Village Folk.
How Kalb formed Blues Project
Finally, Kalb found his way into the blues and rock music industry just when this genre began to become very popular in the 1960s. That is how, in 1965, he formed the band Blues Project, a mix between these two, which became successful.
The group was made up of Kalb, guitarist and vocalist Steve Katz, bassist and flutist Andy Kulberg, Roy Blumenfeld on drums and, of course, singer Tommy Flanders.
A farewell message to Danny Kalb
Various Twitter users have been sending their messages of condolences, remembering the good times when the band was at its peak. It should be noted that, according to Live Latest News, Danny left the band some time later and worked on solo projects.
Writer and producer of The Daily Show Daniel Radosh, wrote a farewell message, where he described his last conversation with Kalb: "The last time I spoke with Danny he told me that he was ready to go if time ran out. He had nearly died more than once when he was young from drugs and depression, and now he saw every day since then as a gift of grace. Rest in peace Danny Kalb."