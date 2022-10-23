Child reveals his father’s alleged infidelity in the middle of a kid’s party
A child revealed his father's infidelity in the middle of a kid's party. A clown asked if they knew anyone who was cheating on his wife.
- A child revealed his father’s infidelity in the middle of a children’s party in Mexico.
- A clown asked if they knew anyone who was cheating on his wife.
- The child didn’t hesitate to answer and caused a whirlwind on social media.
A child revealed his father’s infidelity in the middle of a kid’s party in Mexico, and it immediately went viral. The child’s spontaneity made the adults and the clown laugh, according to a video circulating on TikTok.
The video was shared by user Luigi Reyes on his official Twitter account. It has made an impact on internet users because nobody, not even the clown or the guests, could have imagined that the question would end with such an incredible revelation of what the kid’s father supposedly does outside of his marriage.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE PARTY?
The video went viral on TikTok and it has caused a sensation because no one imagined, least of all the man, that his own son would expose him in front of all the guests. Everyone there laughed at the child’s innocent reaction.
Now we don’t know how it went for the father with his wife after his infidelity became known on social media. For now people are enjoying the hilarious video even though it could destroy a marriage.
WHAT HAPPENED?
At one point, the clown asked if anyone knew anyone who was cheating on his wife and a child shouted: “My dad, my dad!” The response immediately provoked laughter and ridicule from the mothers, as well as from the other children. The clown was stunned.
The video barely lasts a few seconds and people immediately commented with their opinions about what happened. So far it is not known what happened with the man and his wife, but it's very possible that they at least questioned what their son said in front of everyone.
WAS THAT AN APPROPRIATE QUESTION TO ASK CHILDREN?
Some people who saw the video questioned whether it is a good idea whether the clown should have been asking that question in front of the children, because the answer was not what was expected and it could affect a family.
In Mexico, most children's shows end with some allusion to the adults. They even participate in the activities, that's why they can wind up being a bit risqué and almost more for the men and women who attend parties. To see the video click here.
WHAT DID THE CHILDREN DO?
What is worth noting is there was an incredibly uncomfortable moment for the clown and the parents at the party.
For now, the party will go down in history as one of the most viewed on TikTok, as it went viral due to the spontaneous way in which the child answered the provocative question.