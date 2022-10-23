Canelo’s wife is criticized for “belittling” Emily Cinnamon at her own party

Fernanda Gómez is attacked again on social media.

Did she want to steal the show from Emily?

What happened at the luxurious party?

Canelo Álvarez celebrated his eldest daughter last weekend as Emily Cinnamon had a luxurious birthday party where Grupo Firme was the main attraction. The celebration was highly commented on, as was the beautiful dress that the quinceañera wore.

Canelo’s wife, Fernanda Gómez, is the mother of his youngest daughter and she is not Emily’s mother. The influencer and businesswoman shared her own highlights from the party but she didn’t expect to be attacked by Instagram users.

A great party for Canelo’s spoiled daughter

Although Emily Cinnamon Álvarez actually turned 17 years old (she was born in October 2005), she decided to throw a quinceañera. She is the oldest of the athlete from Guadalajara’s four children by four different women. Apparently, her party was delayed due to Covid-19.

After a mass celebrated in the Guadalajara Cathedral, the quinceañera wore three dresses throughout the night, by designer Wil Medina, who was one of the guests and shared several of the moments on his social networks.