Chiqui Delgado wears a controversial dress on Look Who’s Dancing.

Jorge Ramos’ girlfriend leaves little to the imagination.

Criticism rains down on Chiquinquirá Delgado over the too-tight dress.

Chiquinquirá Delgado always makes an impact with the elegant dresses that she wears to the important galas that she attends. It is worth mentioning that the girlfriend of journalist Jorge Ramos has been the star presenter of the reality show Look Who’s Dancing since its first season.

Every week the beautiful presenter, along with her stylist manage to leave viewers speechless. However, her look on Sunday turned out to be totally controversial, getting hundreds of comments, including criticism and praise for Chiqui Delgado.

Chiqui Delgado wears a tight black dress on Look Who’s Dancing

Chiqui Delgado shared a short reel on Instagram where she showed off one of the elegant dresses that she often wears at galas and the events she hosts. On this occasion Jorge Ramos’ girlfriend showed off her slim figure in a tight black dress with cutouts.

The dress got a lot of attention because in the short video, you can see the cutouts go down the entire length of the dress, hinting that she was not wearing underwear underneath. But that was not the only thing people noticed. Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado black dress