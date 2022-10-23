Chiqui Delgado is criticized for the too-tight dress she wore on ‘Look Who’s Dancing’
Chiqui Delgado appears in a dress. Wasn't she wearing anything underneath? Jorge Ramos' girlfriend leaves little to the imagination.
Chiquinquirá Delgado always makes an impact with the elegant dresses that she wears to the important galas that she attends. It is worth mentioning that the girlfriend of journalist Jorge Ramos has been the star presenter of the reality show Look Who’s Dancing since its first season.
Every week the beautiful presenter, along with her stylist manage to leave viewers speechless. However, her look on Sunday turned out to be totally controversial, getting hundreds of comments, including criticism and praise for Chiqui Delgado.
Chiqui Delgado wears a tight black dress on Look Who’s Dancing
Chiqui Delgado shared a short reel on Instagram where she showed off one of the elegant dresses that she often wears at galas and the events she hosts. On this occasion Jorge Ramos’ girlfriend showed off her slim figure in a tight black dress with cutouts.
The dress got a lot of attention because in the short video, you can see the cutouts go down the entire length of the dress, hinting that she was not wearing underwear underneath. But that was not the only thing people noticed. Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado black dress
Jorge Ramos’ girlfriend’s dress is controversial on social media
Well, the daring dress worn by the host of the reality show Look Who’s Dancing was so tight at the bottom that she could barely take a step. Apart from calling attention to the revealing cutouts, it seemed she couldn’t walk in it.
The fabric of the dress that her stylist Gaby Rouge provided seemed to be some kind of sparkly synthetic which didn’t stretch enough so that Chiquinquirá Delgado could walk comfortably in it. Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado black dress
Chiqui Delgado is criticized for her revealing, tight dress
Given this, internet users were quick to comment on the Venezuelan host’s video. Many of them were complimentary, while others were more critical of Jorge Ramos’ girlfriend when they saw her in the dress black that prevented her from walking.
“What would happen if you had to run away?” “More and more beautiful.” “You can’t walk.” “It won’t be comfortable, but it looks beautiful on you.” “So what if you can’t even walk.” “Bella Chiqui, the spectacular look.” “The most beautiful and elegant.” “Tremendous what a great body you have.” “Couldn’t you find something better?” “Vanity above all.” “Nothing comfortable to walk in.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado black dress