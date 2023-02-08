The cause of singer Irene Cara’s death is revealed
Two months later, we find out how Irene Cara died. The coroner's office determined what happened to the singer. Her publicist reported her cause of death.
Irene Cara’s death was reported on November 22. Her publicist announced the sad news in a press release. After that, rumors about what happened continued to circulate on social media. The 63-year-old actress and singer passed away at her home in Florida.
The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for Grammy Award winner Irene Cara. According to the report obtained by Fox News Digital, Cara was determined to have died due to “high blood pressure and cholesterol, specifically arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease”.
The 63-year-old singer and actress also had diabetes when she died, so her heart gave out. The authorities did not disclose the exact day that she passed away. The investigation into her death has been closed.
How was Irene Cara’s death reported?
Irene Cara’s sudden death was reported in November 2022. Her publicist released a statement about the tragic news. In the message that she posted on social media, Judith A. Moose stated that she could not believe that she had to say good bye to her client. Likewise, she stressed that Cara always adored her fans.
“This is the worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I have to write this, let alone post the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I will be reading each and every one of them and I know she will be smiling down from heaven. She adored her fans,” Moose tweeted, according to La Nación.
Irene Cara: A voice of the 1980s
During her career, Cara had three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including Breakdance, Out Here On My Own, Fame, and Flashdance… What A Feeling, which spent six weeks at No. 1. She was behind some of the most upbeat and high-energy pop anthems of the early ’80s, reported Associated Press.
She first rose to fame among young actors playing high school performing arts students in Alan Parker’s Fame, with his co-stars Debbie Allen, Paul McCrane and Anne Meara. Cara played Coco Hernández, a hard-working dancer who endures all kinds of hardships, including a hair-raising nude photo shoot, the AP reported. TO READ MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY AUTOPSIES CLICK HERE