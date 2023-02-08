The cause of singer Irene Cara’s death is revealed

Two months later, we find out how Irene Cara died.

WHAT HAPPENED TO IRENE CARA? More than two months after Irene Cara’s sudden death, we find out what killed the Flashdance singer. The coroner’s office determined what happened to the singer and her health condition at the time.

Irene Cara’s death was reported on November 22. Her publicist announced the sad news in a press release. After that, rumors about what happened continued to circulate on social media. The 63-year-old actress and singer passed away at her home in Florida.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for Grammy Award winner Irene Cara. According to the report obtained by Fox News Digital, Cara was determined to have died due to “high blood pressure and cholesterol, specifically arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease”.

The 63-year-old singer and actress also had diabetes when she died, so her heart gave out. The authorities did not disclose the exact day that she passed away. The investigation into her death has been closed.