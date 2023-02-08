A Mexican migrant’s story goes viral on TikTok.

What happened to Héctor Ramírez sparked outrage.

Did the migrant’s mother earn everyone’s hatred? Various stories go viral on social networks, either because of their impact or because they make people angry. This happened to Mexican immigrant Héctor Ramírez, who has lived in the US for some time. His family still lives in Mexico and, like most Hispanics, he immigrated to the US for better opportunities. Now his story has gone viral on TikTok. Hector’s goal is to make money to build his own house in Mexico so he works in the US and sends part of his earnings to his mother so he can some day build his house in his homeland. He never dreamt his own mother would betray him. Migrant’s story goes viral on TikTok Héctor Ramírez has several TikTok videos sharing his story with millions of people because, although he has a house in the US, one of his big dreams is to build his own home in Mexico. He saved 100,000 pesos — a little more than $5,000 — that he sent to his mother so that she could help him. However, the story took an unexpected turn when the migrant’s mother mercilessly decided to give a large portion of this money to Héctor’s brother, since the young man apparently wanted to buy a car.

Héctor’s story sparks outrage on TikTok In a simple video where Héctor Ramirez can be seen walking in the snow, he explained what had happened and the reactions from TikTok users was immediate as people were outraged by what the man’s mother did: “Me, sad because I sent 100,000 pesos to my town to start building my little house and my mother lent my brother 70,000 pesos to buy a car, when he comes to the north, he’ll ‘pay me back,’” you can read. People exploded: “Just give blessings to your mom and brother and say goodbye and cut ties because their love is Western Union or money gran.” “And they will stop talking to you when you collect the money.” “Goodbye brother and goodbye mom, it’s time to pay, the family bond is over.” “lending money is making enemies, I’m sure 100%, I’m saying this from my own experience.” “a piece of life advice for everyone: never, never, never lend money.”

Did the migrant’s mother earn everyone’s hatred? More people attacked Héctor Ramírez’s mother for lending her other son 70,000 pesos to buy a car instead of saving it to build a house. “There are mothers who take pity on the children who are there without money because they ignore the effort, sacrifice, and humiliations that one goes through on this side.” “advice if you are here (USA) don’t build until you are in your country.” “Those kinds of moms are awful.”, “Yes, there are favorite children.” But there was even more drama when, days later, the migrant recounted what had happened in his family when he asked his mother and brother about the money.

What happened next? In another TikTok video, Héctor Ramírez wrote: “My bro says that I’m dying for some measly 70,000 pesos.” This suggests that he complained to his mother and brother about what was done with his money and they got angry, which sparked more angry comments. “If the brother thinks $70,000 is not that much, then why doesn’t he earn it back quickly to return it?” “But the worst thing is that the mother went too far.” “A lot or a little, but it’s yours!” “tell him that you’re going to charge 10% interest to see if he thinks 7000 pesos of interest per month is little.” SEE HÉCTOR’S TIKTOK VIDEO