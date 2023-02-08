Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ autopsy: The famous Lord of the Skies

What did Amado Carrillo Fuentes’s autopsy reveal?

The famous drug kingpin was known as the Lord of the Skies.

The mystery of his death remains unsolved. One of the most infamous drug traffickers that Mexico has ever seen was Amado Carrillo Fuentes, better known as the Lord of the Skies. He gained great popularity for the way he transported merchandise from Colombia to Mexico. However, his death is still shrouded in mystery. It should be remembered that Amado Carrillo became the leader of the Juárez cartel after assassinating Rafael Aguilar Guajardo. He also worked with the capo Pablo Escobar to move cocaine from Colombia to Mexico. This would be a very dangerous alliance for the criminals’ rivals. What did Amado Carrillo Fuentes’ autopsy reveal? After having become the most important capo, and one who had the most money and power, Amado Carrillo Fuentes became one of the most wanted by the authorities so he decided to undergo plastic surgery to make it impossible for both the authorities and his rivals to identify him. However, things didn’t go as planned, since the drug trafficker died after the surgery was performed. That is when the mystery surrounding his death began. As the years go by, different versions of what happened have emerged.

How did the Lord of the Skies die? According to infobae, apparently the capo died due to cardiac arrest that was caused by the surgery on July 3, 1977. That was when the Lord of the Skies underwent facial reconstruction and liposuction in a hospital in Mexico City. Many say that the drug trafficker died due to cardiac arrest after an eight hour operation but there were no witnesses to confirm this. An autopsy was performed on him and the results showed that he had been given a hypnotic drug mixed with anesthesia, causing him to go into respiratory arrest. Filed Under: Amado Carrillo Fuentes autopsy

Is Amado Carrillo Fuentes still alive? To this day there are still questions about Amado Carillo Fuentes’ death. There are even some stories that say that the capo is still alive in Argentina or Chile. This mystery is made him one of the most fabled drug kingpins in Mexico. It is worth mentioning that the doctors who performed the surgery on the drug trafficker were murdered and their bodies were placed in tanks with cement. The barrels were abandoned on the highway that goes from Mexico City to the tourist port of Acapulco, where the police found them.

He didn’t actually die? The news of the Lord of the Skies’ death was released on July 4, 1977 and even some images of the supposed body of the drug kingpin in a coffin were leaked. Many people believe that it really was Amado Carrillo because of his mustache. The next day, his body was taken to the García López Funeral Home, one of the most exclusive funeral homes in the Mexican capital. To this day, many speculate about whether it was really the Lord of the Skies or it was just a double, so that the police would stop looking for him.