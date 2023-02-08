Nadia Ferreira appears after pregnancy rumors.

Miss Paraguay dazzles everyone.

Marc Anthony’s new wife shared gorgeous wedding photos.

After many pregnancy rumors, Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, reappeared and dazzled everyone with some breathtaking images. The model decided to share some photographs that internet users adored.

The pregnancy rumors began after photos from her wedding began circulating last week. Some of the photographs raised even more suspicions, since it appeared she may have a small baby bump.

Nadia Ferreira reappears after pregnancy rumors

After the model was accused of carrying Marc Anthony’s seventh child, she reappeared on social media. She shared images that charmed loved ones and fans.

She posted new photos of her wedding to Marc Anthony, where you can see the happy couple together with some of the guests. She also posted some photos from after the ceremony and even one that allows us to see her dress in better detail.