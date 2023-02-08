Nadia Ferreira appears after pregnancy rumors and dazzles everyone (PHOTOS)
After many pregnancy rumors, Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, reappeared and dazzled everyone with some breathtaking images. The model decided to share some photographs that internet users adored.
The pregnancy rumors began after photos from her wedding began circulating last week. Some of the photographs raised even more suspicions, since it appeared she may have a small baby bump.
Nadia Ferreira reappears after pregnancy rumors
After the model was accused of carrying Marc Anthony’s seventh child, she reappeared on social media. She shared images that charmed loved ones and fans.
She posted new photos of her wedding to Marc Anthony, where you can see the happy couple together with some of the guests. She also posted some photos from after the ceremony and even one that allows us to see her dress in better detail.
Nadia Ferreira shares breathtaking photos of her wedding to Marc Anthony
The Paraguayan model shared new photos of her wedding to the singer, where we can see the happy couple with the Ferreira family, as well as with the groomsmen and bridesmaids. You can also see great personalities such as Carlos Slim, Maluma, David Beckham and Marco Antonio Solis.
In addition to a photograph that captures Ferreira and Anthony walking hand in hand through the corridor where the ceremony was held. The couple happily strides forward, while the guests watch and applaud.
She wore a beautiful white dress with sheer mesh and embroidery
One of the photographs that Ferreira shared allows us to better appreciate her dress. The gown was designed by Galia Lahav stood out for its embroidered details on the bodice and sleeves.
The sheer sleeves are adorned with embroidered details. It also has glittery embellishment and slightly poufy shoulders.
Nadia captivated her fans with her wedding photos
She delighted her followers with the new images of her wedding to Mark Anthony on Instagram, along with the message, “Memories of a unique, magical and unforgettable day.” Still, some took the opportunity to talk about their age gap.
“Wonderful and blessed you are!! You deserve the best! Happiness for all your family!!!!” “You’re one more for the collection, just enjoy your moment, congratulations.” “You look beautiful BUT you look better with Maluma… and Marc with your mom!” “What does it feel like to marry your grandmother?”