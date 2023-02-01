Salma Hayek looked dazzling at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding.

The Mexican actress wore an elegant dress with a plunging neckline.

Compliments quickly appeared on social media.

Just like JLo’s wedding, the union of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira was one of the most anticipated of the year. The marriage between the Puerto Rican singer and the former Miss Universe contestant took place on Saturday, January 28.

Some of the celebrities who had the joy of attending were: Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, the Beckham family, Luis Fonsi, Lim Manuel Miranda, Daddy Yankee and Salma Hayek to name a few. And even though Nadia looked like a princess in her white dress decorated with jewels that shone with great intensity, she was ‘overshadowed’ by one of her guests.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s luxury wedding

The luxury wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida and Salma Hayek was one of the many stars who attended.

All the attention was supposed to be on the Ahora quién singer and his bride but the beloved actress, Salma Hayek, dazzled everyone with her showstopping cleavage.