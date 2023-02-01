Salma Hayek looked dazzling at Marc Anthony’s wedding in a low-cut dress
Salma Hayek looked dazzling at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's wedding. The Mexican actress wore an elegant dress with a plunging neckline.
- Salma Hayek looked dazzling at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding.
- The Mexican actress wore an elegant dress with a plunging neckline.
- Compliments quickly appeared on social media.
Just like JLo’s wedding, the union of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira was one of the most anticipated of the year. The marriage between the Puerto Rican singer and the former Miss Universe contestant took place on Saturday, January 28.
Some of the celebrities who had the joy of attending were: Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, the Beckham family, Luis Fonsi, Lim Manuel Miranda, Daddy Yankee and Salma Hayek to name a few. And even though Nadia looked like a princess in her white dress decorated with jewels that shone with great intensity, she was ‘overshadowed’ by one of her guests.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s luxury wedding
The luxury wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida and Salma Hayek was one of the many stars who attended.
All the attention was supposed to be on the Ahora quién singer and his bride but the beloved actress, Salma Hayek, dazzled everyone with her showstopping cleavage. Filed Under: Salma Hayek Marc Anthony
Salma Hayek dazzles everyone at Marc Anthony’s wedding
Salma Hayek dazzled with her radiant beauty and elegance at the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. She shared photos of her spectacular dress, with a plunging neckline, that she wore to the nuptials.
The Mexican actress, producer and businesswoman did not hesitate for a second to show off to her more than 20 million followers how radiant she looked at Marc Anthony’s wedding to the Paraguayan model on her official Instagram account. Filed Under: Salma Hayek Marc Anthony
Salma Hayek’s sensual dress
The Frida star shared a photograph on Instagram where she is sitting in a reddish velvet armchair, wearing a mint green gown created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli, as Salma Hayek herself announced in the description of the image.
“Just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends @marcanthony and @nadiatferreira Que viva el amor ❤️!! Y que viva la salsa 💃!!!,” wrote the businesswoman.
Salma Hayek was showered with compliments
The gorgeous dress had a jeweled neckline and waist, adding some sparkle to the pastel hue. Salma Hayek wore a simple up-do, the most natural makeup and silver jewelry to top off the look.
As expected, the compliments were immediate: “I love you”, Lili Estefan shared; “My God! What a beauty.” “She’s the perfect example of pure natural beauty.” “Love but for the money.” “Can we see more of you in this dress?” “You look more beautiful every day.” “A queen like always.” “Perfection there.” “You are more than beautiful,” more internet users shared.