Mexican cartels reportedly have cannibal initiation ceremonies

Mexican cartels are reported to have cannibal initiation ceremonies.

Torture is a common practice among cartels.

They require beheadings to prove loyalty. The world of drug trafficking is one of the most feared, mysterious and, for some people, seductive. In order to join a cartel, members must undergo nightmarish initiation ceremonies. Some sources even claim that Mexican drug traffickers have cannibalistic rituals. Eating people’s flesh is not the only heinous thing that the Mexican cartels require. They also kill members if they are deemed “weak”, behead their enemies and leave banners bragging about their actions to the government. CANNIBAL INITIATION CEREMONIES? Drug trafficking in Mexico and Latin America is far from being controlled by the government. Year after year, violence continues to rise along with attacks over territory disputes. It seems that this criminal activity is also romanticized. For this reason, some initiation rituals have been exposed. According to the Daily Mail, one of their rituals involves cannibalism. According to some surviving members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), it is believed that around 5,000 members participated in cannibal initiation ceremonies.

Why cannibalism? According to reports, cannibalism began to be practiced in 2015 as a loyalty test. Likewise, they say that new recruits must eat the body parts of their rivals. One graduate of the cartel’s so-called “School of Terror” shared horrifying details. He indicated that when another student failed the weapons handling test, he was immediately killed and pieces of his body were torn off for them to eat, according to the Daily Mail. So cannibalism wasn’t just for their enemies but also those who were considered weak.

Mutilation? The Daily Mail also revealed that a survivor of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel observed how one of his companions had to cut off the head of another person and crush it with another object, an act of cruelty that they must practice to prove their worth. A survivor of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel claimed that another student was forced to cut off the head of a rival and crush it with a stone. According to the subject's account, he had to devour part of the body of his rival and when he ended up vomiting, the leaders forced him to eat his own vomit.

Do they eat human hearts? As if that were not enough, beheadings and eating human flesh is not the only thing practiced by this feared Mexican cartel. Last year the cartel shared a video showing members of the criminal organization — with their faces covered — ate the hearts of their victims. Given the cases of violence in Mexico, the United States launched security alerts to avoid traveling to the most dangerous areas such as Zacatecas, Tijuana, Sinaloa, among other states. The most recent data shows that the Zacatecas highway is a fearsome area because American families have been stripped of their belongings and some have been killed.

What do they do with the heads? Other cartels practice different types of torture in addition to cannibalism. In recent years, Mexican cartels began to cut off the heads of rivals’ heads and leave them in coolers, plastic bags or suitcases, along with threatening messages to intimidate their opponents. The Daily Mail notes that, in 2022, some human heads were found next to dismembered human remains with partially removed skin. In addition to the narcomantas where criminals leave warning messages and urge authorities to “stay out of their business”.