Cannibal couple murders two women in a ritual

A couple is accused of cannibalism in India.

They say it was part of a ritual.

What did they do with the victims? Recently the morbid details of a cannibal couple in India began circulating. The incidents occurred in India and it was revealed that a couple captured two women to make them part of a sick ritual with a bloody end. The case drew attention after the series Dahmer gained popularity on Netflix. It tells the story of one of the most dangerous cannibals in the United States. For this reason, the story of this couple transcended borders, showing that there are horrors everywhere in the world. AUTHORITIES DISCOVER A CANNIBAL COUPLE A couple was formally accused of murdering two women as part of a ritual and where they resorted to “black magic” to achieve their goals. The couple, identified as Bhagaval and Laila Singh, are being accused of dismembering and cooking two of their victims as part of a ritual, The Sun reported. The cannibal murderers were captured in Kerala, India, in the company of another person they identified as Rasheed alias Muhammand Shafi, who was a central part of this event, the media outlet said. At the moment, the authorities continue to investigate the incident that shook the community.

What ritual did they want to carry out? Indian authorities announced the arrest of the couple and the man who was identified as their accomplice. According to local media, the couple planned the black magic ritual with the women they murdered and subsequently ate in order to “preserve their youth” although they also had another motive, The Sun reported. The trio had organized the kidnapping and murder of the two women, both aged around 50 years, in the name of “magic and superstition” as a sacrifice, the outlet mentioned. The Indian police stated that the trio confessed to the crimes and explained their ritual.

Was it financially motivated? They maintain that the couple said that apart from preserving their youth, they also believed that murdering the women could bring them a better economic situation, according to authorities quoted by The Sun. The first victim disappeared in June. The second victim disappeared in September and the arrest occurred when they discovered evidence of the two murders committed after the incident. The authorities reported that they discovered body parts in the couple’s house and that they pointed to the couple’s guilt.

Did they choose their victims? A local outlet stated that the victims were identified as two women who worked selling lottery tickets on the streets and were selected by the couple and the third man to sacrifice in their ritual. The bodies of the people were exhumed in the couple’s house. “The two deceased, who are said to be around 50 years old, and earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets, were sacrificed by the defendants to fix the couple’s financial problems and bring prosperity to their lives,” police said, citing News18. Filed Under: Indian cannibal couple arrested

How did they confess? In statements to News18, it was reported that Laila testified about the murders and the reason why she ate the meat of the victims after the human sacrifice. Likewise, they reported that the couple ate the meat from one of the victim’s front ribs and found part of the remains in the house. “Laila testified to the gruesome details of the murder in which the flesh of the victims was eaten after the act of ‘human sacrifice’ as part of black magic. The meat from one of the victim’s front ribs had been cut,” police told News18. “The investigation also found that Shafi ‘got high’ by seeing blood and the act of mutilation,” was declared. Filed Under: Indian cannibal couple arrested