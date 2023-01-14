Comedian Mario ‘Cantinflas’ Moreno died of a horrible disease.

All of Mexico was surprised.

Was there something strange about his death?

On April 20, 1993, Mario ‘Cantinflas’ Moreno died at the age of 81. His admirers had two days to say goodbye to the Mexican hero whose legacy included more than 70 movies, three new words and a fortune built on laughter, verbiage and pants attached to a string.

Mexicans were very surprised to learn of his death. A few weeks before his death, he had been diagnosed with a horrible disease that ultimately killed him. We look back at this beloved actor’s last days

He was diagnosed with cancer

After Cantinflas was diagnosed with lung cancer, his quality of life decreased to the point that his son, Mario Arturo Moreno Ivanova, and his nephew, Eduardo Moreno Laparade, began to fight over the inheritance. This is why even today there are different stories about the actor’s condition before he died.

Mario Moreno lived his last years accompanied mainly by his son and his nephew, who never had a good relationship, but remained close because both sought to be close to the Mime of the White Trench Coat. FILED UNDER: Mario ‘Cantinflas’ Moreno