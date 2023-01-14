Comedian Mario ‘Cantinflas’ Moreno’s sudden death
The comedian Mario Moreno "Cantinflas" died of a horrible disease. All of Mexico was surprised by his death. Did he die of cancer?
On April 20, 1993, Mario ‘Cantinflas’ Moreno died at the age of 81. His admirers had two days to say goodbye to the Mexican hero whose legacy included more than 70 movies, three new words and a fortune built on laughter, verbiage and pants attached to a string.
Mexicans were very surprised to learn of his death. A few weeks before his death, he had been diagnosed with a horrible disease that ultimately killed him. We look back at this beloved actor’s last days
He was diagnosed with cancer
After Cantinflas was diagnosed with lung cancer, his quality of life decreased to the point that his son, Mario Arturo Moreno Ivanova, and his nephew, Eduardo Moreno Laparade, began to fight over the inheritance. This is why even today there are different stories about the actor’s condition before he died.
Mario Moreno lived his last years accompanied mainly by his son and his nephew, who never had a good relationship, but remained close because both sought to be close to the Mime of the White Trench Coat.
Mario Moreno’s treatment
Unfortunately, this wasn't possible, because in the last weeks of the life of Ahí está el detalle star his health was so bad that it was difficult for him to even move from his bed and he was not fully conscious. Days later, he lost his life.
He took a big secret to the grave
Born Mario Fortino Alonso Moreno Reyes and renamed Mario Moreno in the entertainment world, the comedian’s identity transformed over the years. However, he never revealed the origin of his best known name. Not even when a personality like Charles Chaplin defined him as “the greatest comedian in the world”.
“It is difficult to pinpoint exactly when Cantinflas was born. But I know that he was born with me, although it was not until many years later that he took shape,” Moreno himself recounted years before his death. It is known that the nickname did not arise on the recommendation of someone like a producer or a co-worker.
How did he get his name?
The most reliable story is that he began to use that name so that his parents would not know what he was doing. “They had made great sacrifices to send me to school, but I had run away and was a singer and dancer in a tent,” Mario commented.
"In one of those portable theaters that have been disappearing and that were regularly installed in the poorest and most overcrowded areas of Mexico City," the comedian recounted in an interview years before he died.