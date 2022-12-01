Cuban comedian Zamorita dies and the curse of 3 is fulfilled

Sad news in show business.

Cuban comedian Jorge Zamora, better known as Zamorita, has died.

His death comes right after the passing of actor Héctor Bonilla and singer Pablo Milanés. Just when practically all of Mexico was riveted on the match between the Mexican National Team and its counterpart from Saudi Arabia in the World Cup Qatar 2022, the news of the passing of Cuban comedian Jorge Zamora, better known as Zamorita, was released — fulfilling the curse of three in the entertainment world. On November 25 renowned Mexican actor Hector Bonilla passed away from cancer he had been battling for many years. Days before, the Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who lived in Spain, suffered the same fate. He died at the age of 79. May they rest in peace. Rest in peace Zamorita According to El Universal, actor Jorge Zamora Montalvo died at the age of 94. He is remembered for innumerable appearances with great personalities in Mexican cinema, including Tin Tan. It should be noted that he retired from television in 2000. He made history appearing on the program Los Polivoces, with Eduardo Manzano and the also deceased Enrique Cuenca. From time to time he also made some special performances in different programs. What few know is that he was also an outstanding composer. Among his most remembered songs are Enséñame tú, which became popular thanks to the magnificent voice of Germán Valdés Tin Tan, as well as Señor Juez, La basura and Bómboro Quiñá Quiñá, which were immortalized by Sonora Santanera.

Zamorita worked hard for his success Born on April 19, 1928 in Havana, Cuba, Zamorita did practically everything to survive. He was a communications worker and a postman, but his greatest passions were always music and acting. Although it is not known when he arrived in Mexico, it is believed that it was in the fifties, so he had lived in this country for more than 70 years. It was not until the 1970s that his face became more and more familiar to both film and television lovers. As mentioned above, his appearances on Los Polivoces made him quite famous, while Manuel Loco Valdés, Tin Tan's brother, asked him to appear on his programs several times.

Zamorita's cause of death is unknown According to Univisión, Zamorita's family has not yet released the comedian's cause of death. It is also not known if he suffered from any disease. The National Association of Actors (ANDA) confirmed this sad news on social media. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Jorge Zamora Montalvo 'Zamorita', a member of our union. Our condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace." It hasn't been the best year for the artistic community in Mexico.

“I arrived as a composer and actor” Radio Fórmula, published a statement by Zamorita from an interview with La Jornada. In it, he revealed how he got to know Mexico with two great friends — one of them the unforgettable Germán Valdés Tin Tan: “I got to know Mexico through José Antonio Méndez and because I was a friend of Tin Tan, who one day told me to look for him when I went to Mexico. I did so and stayed here. I arrived as a composer and actor.” “It was a very good time economically and the greatest artistically. I remember that from Uncle Sam to Santa María la Redonda, everything was a party, day and night,” said Jorge Zamora Montalvo, who made one of his last film appearances in 2012 in the film El Mundo Fantastico by Juan Orol. With information from El universal, Univision and Radio Formula.