Z3: Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano’s autopsy reveals how he died (PHOTOS)

Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano was a drug trafficker known as ‘Z3’ or ‘El Lazca’. He was the boss and founder of Los Zetas cartel and we have the details of his autopsy. Before falling into drug trafficking, Lazcano was a member of the Mexican Armed Forces.

Los Zetas was a cartel that terrorized Mexico in the 2000s. They were characterized by their bloodthirsty cruelty, in addition to having an origin story indicating that the criminal organization began with approximately 30 to 40 ex-military members.

Who was Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano, or Z3?

There is no specific data on Z3’s birth. According to the BBC, some say he was born in 1975 in Apán, Hidalgo, while others say that he was born in 1974 in Acatlán, Coahuila. That is not the only information about him that is in question. For instance, the DEA indicated that his height was 1.76, while the Mexican Navy said it was 1.60.

However, what they can agree on is that, at just 17 years old, he enlisted in the infantry of the Mexican army, where he was part of an elite corps. In 1998 he requested his discharge, to later join the ranks of drug trafficking as part of Los Zetas, an extension of the Cartel dele Golfo.