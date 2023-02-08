Z3: Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano’s autopsy reveals how he died (PHOTOS)
Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano was a drug trafficker known as ‘Z3’ or ‘El Lazca’. He was the boss and founder of Los Zetas cartel and we have the details of his autopsy. Before falling into drug trafficking, Lazcano was a member of the Mexican Armed Forces.
Los Zetas was a cartel that terrorized Mexico in the 2000s. They were characterized by their bloodthirsty cruelty, in addition to having an origin story indicating that the criminal organization began with approximately 30 to 40 ex-military members.
Who was Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano, or Z3?
There is no specific data on Z3’s birth. According to the BBC, some say he was born in 1975 in Apán, Hidalgo, while others say that he was born in 1974 in Acatlán, Coahuila. That is not the only information about him that is in question. For instance, the DEA indicated that his height was 1.76, while the Mexican Navy said it was 1.60.
However, what they can agree on is that, at just 17 years old, he enlisted in the infantry of the Mexican army, where he was part of an elite corps. In 1998 he requested his discharge, to later join the ranks of drug trafficking as part of Los Zetas, an extension of the Cartel dele Golfo.
Los Zetas become an independent organization
In 2007, Lazcano was unhappy with what happened during a confrontation between the Cartel del Golfo and the Sinaloa Cartel. Therefore, according to Proceso, he even questioned the men in his command about it.
This led Los Zetas to split from the Cartel del Golfo in 2010, giving way to them becoming the most bloodthirsty organization at the time. They popularized beheadings around this time.
Violence followed Lazcano until the end of his days
On his last day, Lazcano was in a confrontation with the Navy in Coahuila in the municipality of El Progreso. The residents of the municipality had notified the authorities about some armed men aboard a truck and the Navy soon responded to the call.
The Navy confronted the truck near a baseball stadium, they tried to stop the vehicle. In addition to that, the men opened fire on the authorities, who soon responded and the confrontation ended with one of the men dead at the wheel and another outside the vehicle.
Heriberto Lazcano’s autopsy revealed
Authorities found a man’s lifeless body on the ground next to an R15 rifle adapted to launch grenades. He was taken by the authorities who compared his fingerprints with the national criminal files and confirmed that he was Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano.
Felipe Cobos Avilés, director of Expert Services of the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, established that Lazcano died from five gunshot wounds. Otherwise, he was in good health and did not have a single tattoo or any indication of any surgery. However, it should be noted that Lazcano’s body was stolen from the funeral home where the autopsy was being performed by an armed group.