Alejandro Fernández performs at the Palenque de León.

Alejandro Fernández appears to be drunk on stage. This past weekend, ‘El Potrillo’ appeared at the Palenque de León, Guanajuato, where he had one of his famous concerts featuring his most popular songs. However, Alejandro Fernández appeared to have been drinking a lot.

The Mexican singer, who continues with his Hecho en México tour, appeared to be drunk in several videos recorded by fans who were at his concert. Many say he was having trouble singing.

In the palenques, it is quite common for the artists who perform to enjoy some tequilitas during the show. However it seems that El Potrillo overdid it a bit.

In various videos on social media, we can see Vicente Fernandez's son staggering while his audience sings for him. Alejandro Fernández performed songs such as Me Dedicé a Perderte, La Mitad que me Faltada among many others, according to Excelsior.