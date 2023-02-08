Alejandro Fernández caught on video looking drunk during a concert in palenque (VIDEO)
Leaked videos of Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández appearing drunk on stage. Vicente Fernández's son is harshly criticized.
- Alejandro Fernández performs at the Palenque de León.
Alejandro Fernández appears to be drunk on stage. This past weekend, ‘El Potrillo’ appeared at the Palenque de León, Guanajuato, where he had one of his famous concerts featuring his most popular songs. However, Alejandro Fernández appeared to have been drinking a lot.
The Mexican singer, who continues with his Hecho en México tour, appeared to be drunk in several videos recorded by fans who were at his concert. Many say he was having trouble singing.
In the palenques, it is quite common for the artists who perform to enjoy some tequilitas during the show. However it seems that El Potrillo overdid it a bit.
In various videos on social media, we can see Vicente Fernandez’s son staggering while his audience sings for him. Alejandro Fernández performed songs such as Me Dedicé a Perderte, La Mitad que me Faltada among many others, according to Excelsior. Filed Under: Alejandro Fernández drunk
Other artists have been seen in this state
Some of the videos show how El Potrillo stops singing for a few minutes while the music continues and the audience sings for him.
This is not the first time that an artist has been seen in a drunken state, as we have previously seen it with artists of the same stature such as Julión Álvarez and Eduin Caz, vocalist for Grupo Firme.
People think Alejandro Fernández should ask for help
“Yesterday in the palenque of León Guanajuato #AlejanderFernandez couldn’t finish singing,” said Twitter user who posted a video of the singer where he staggers and can’t continue singing.
In a video shared by @LaTiaSandra people commented: “This man has ended badly.” “It is sad, I feel that he has not experienced his duel and the stage will always remind him of his father.” “Poor thing, I hope he finds the help he needs.” Filed Under: Alejandro Fernández appears drunk
What do people think is happening to the singer?
Some fans of the Me dedicé a perderte singer feel he has not been able to mourn the death of his father Vicente Fernández, and many say he’s drinking too much as a result.
“His father’s death… was hard for him.” “Only he and God knows what is happening, how sad.” “He is increasingly in decline.” “There is not even a shadow of what he was left.” Some users on commented on another TikTok video where the singer is seen having trouble standing. What do you think of the singer’s behavior? (WATCH VIDEO HERE) (SEE ANOTHER VIDEO)