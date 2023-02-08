Jennifer López is labeled toxic for checking Ben Affleck’s drink
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a beloved show business couple. They started dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004, reunited again in 2021, and finally get married in 2022. However, the Hollywood actor has a past that haunts him.
There was much speculation about the reason why the pair broke up at the beginning of the 2000s. Although both have shown that their marriage is going great, it is impossible for ghosts of the past not to be present and now JLo has even been accused of being toxic for checking his drink at a party.
Ben had a drinking problem!
Ben Affleck as shown signs of self-destructive impulses that affected his personal and professional life. In a 1998 interview he admitted that he had had to stop drinking. “I started to regret some of the things I did when I was drunk,” he told USA Weekend.
His ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, encouraged him to go to rehab. She and Affleck were married in 2005 and divorced in 2015. They have three children FILED UNDER: Jennifer Lopez called Toxic
Is JLo controlling over her husband?
Recently, the couple appeared at the premiere of JLo’s new movie, Shotgun Wedding. As in every event they have attended together, the two were smiling and showing the great love they have for each other.
Although, like any couple, they have some problems and it seems that Ben’s past with alcohol continues to be an issue. JLo has been seen making sure her husband does not fall back into his vices.
Jennifer Lopez checks Ben Affleck’s drink
In a video that was leaked on social media, JLo takes Ben Affleck’s glass at the premiere party and tastes it with a questioning look. Could it be that she was checking it for alcohol?
The Batman actor made gesture of denial to his wife with his head and with his hand, perhaps to let her know that he was not drinking anything bad. After that, Jennifer leaves the glass of on a table.
Jennifer López doesn’t leave her husband alone
“How exhausting for her… having to take care of him as if he were a child,” began the comments on the video. “If she doesn’t trust him, why did she marry him?” “Not even she can leave him in peace in those places.” Apparently JLo is still afraid that he will relapse.
“I would also do it more when you see that the man is a bad drinker,” some internet users did not hesitate to defend Jennifer López’s actions. SEE FULL VIDEO HERE.