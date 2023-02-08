Jennifer López is labeled toxic for checking Ben Affleck’s drink

JLo doesn’t trust Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck has had alcohol problems in the past.

Jennifer López was called toxic for checking his drink at a party.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are a beloved show business couple. They started dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004, reunited again in 2021, and finally get married in 2022. However, the Hollywood actor has a past that haunts him.

There was much speculation about the reason why the pair broke up at the beginning of the 2000s. Although both have shown that their marriage is going great, it is impossible for ghosts of the past not to be present and now JLo has even been accused of being toxic for checking his drink at a party.

Ben had a drinking problem!

Ben Affleck as shown signs of self-destructive impulses that affected his personal and professional life. In a 1998 interview he admitted that he had had to stop drinking. “I started to regret some of the things I did when I was drunk,” he told USA Weekend.

His ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, encouraged him to go to rehab. She and Affleck were married in 2005 and divorced in 2015. They have three children