Rapper Boom P, who starred in the Respect Life show, dies. His death was so sudden that the cause is still unknown. Hundreds of fans turned to social media to pay tribute to him with farewell messages and memories, according to The Sun.

The rapper was also a popular influencer and a large number of fans are mourning his tragic death. He has received endless tributes to his great artistic career.

BOOM P HAD A GREAT CAREER

Boom P was originally from New York and his death was reported on Tuesday. No more is known about what happened. Authorities and his family have not spoken publicly about it, so it is expected that more details of the tragedy will be released in the coming days.

He gained fame with his Respect Life show, a gritty drama set in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. Boom P played the main character and also wrote and directed the show.