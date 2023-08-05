Edna Schmidt revealed she was an alcoholic in a 2014 interview (VIDEO)

Edna Schmidt became famous after covering the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

She died suddenly in 2021.

She revealed something shocking in a 2014 interview. Journalist Edna Schmidt died suddenly in early July 2021. She had become famous after extensively covering the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. More than a year after her death, we remember the controversy she sparked when she revealed she was an alcoholic. The former host of Despierta América ​​had many battles during her life, but one caused her to lose everything on two occasions. It seems she sought refuge in a world of vices to escape her problems. She surprised everyone with the revelation. How did Edna Schmidt die? There were many rumors about the possible cause of her death. Some people believe that alcohol and her addictions are what caused her health to deteriorate. The journalist was officially declared brain dead, but whatever happened to her remains unclear. Some people spoke of a fall that could have caused her death. Edna Schmidt became one of the most important women in journalism. She began her television career in 1955 and she was a favorite in Chicago.

Edna Schmidt’s difficult life Losing her job at Univisión and years later at Telemundo for her alcoholism were the triggers that led Edna Schmidt to take action. She went through a lot of therapy, went to rehab, and made it through. However, admitting her problem was not easy. “The problem is when it becomes an obsession. I went from having two or three glasses a day to sometimes having three bottles of wine on my own. So that’s already a problem,” the Puerto Rican journalist said in an interview at the time.

Edna Schmidt revealed the worst In an interview with Univisión in November 2014, Edna revealed: “Before I took refuge in alcohol. Now I take refuge in Alcoholics Anonymous which has helped millions of people in the world. It is a constant struggle, wherever you go there is always alcohol.” It was not easy for Edna Schmidt. She endured the pain of losing two fiancés. The first one died and the second one could not deal with her addiction issues and the relationship ended.

Edna Schmidt had many problems in her life “Having a glass of wine does not make you an alcoholic, but when you overdo it — when you leave work and the only thing you think about is getting home to have a drink of alcohol,” added the journalist in the interview she gave to Univisión. «I like how she recognizes the problem she had, that shows a lot of humility.» Some users left positive comments for Edna. «Alcohol never takes away how beautiful and intelligent you are.» «My respect for you, you have to have a lot of courage to get out of that.» WATCH VIDEO HERE