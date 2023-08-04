Search

Lizbeth Rodríguez flaunts her charms in a bold bikini (PHOTOS)

By 
Lizbeth Rodríguez bikini amarillo
  • Lizbeth Rodríguez shines in a tangerine bikini.
  • She visits Grutas de Tolantongo.
  • The Mexican influencer thrills her Instagram followers.

Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez dazzles her Instagram followers in a daring tangerine bikini at Las Grutas de Tolantongo.

On Wednesday, August 2, the popular YouTuber left her followers breathless with a photo she shared on her official Instagram account.

The picture was taken while the former Exponiendo Infieles host enjoyed the beautiful Grutas de Tolantongo, a gorgeous tourist destination in Mexico.

With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Lizbeth has become a force in the social media world.

Lizbeth Rodríguez’s recent post was no exception, as comments and likes quickly flooded the photo, making it go viral.

In the photo, Lizbeth showcases her curvy and toned figure while posing joyfully in the stunning Grutas de Tolantongo.

It is worth mentioning that the striking tangerine bikini accentuates her tan and reveals her unique, avant-garde style.

Immediately, hundreds of her followers reacted to the post that has captivated everyone who sees it.

How Lizbeth Rodríguez rose to fame

It is worth remembering that Lizbeth rose to fame hosting the Badabun’s Exponiendo Infieles.

On that YouTube show, she paid couples to let her check their cell phones and read aloud their chats with other people.

Now, she has become a celebrity on social media and has also gained popularity for her daring posts.

This time, Lizbeth shows off her incredible bikini body on Instagram, posing in the water.

«I’m your favorite, the one you need.»

The Mexican influencer accompanied her post with a message that says: «I’m your favorite, the one you need.» Several users reacted.

One follower commented: «I would love for you to be the mother of my children.»

«Even if 10 more years go by, I will always be here for you to support you,» another fan posted.

«You are my favorite, my queen, my everything, you are that perfect girl.» Her followers showed their admiration.

The Mexican influencer’s OnlyFans account

In addition to being an influential figure on Instagram, Lizbeth Rodríguez has also ventured into other fields, such as television and music.

Her versatility and charisma have been key to expanding her impact beyond digital platforms.

The Mexican beauty has also started an OnlyFans account, and she gives hints of her adult content on her other platforms.

It has also been revealed that she earns approximately $15,000 (over 300,000 pesos) on OnlyFans alone.

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO

If you want to know more about these kinds of topics, listen to our Sin Broncas con La Bronca podcast.

Today
