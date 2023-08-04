Lizbeth Rodríguez flaunts her charms in a bold bikini (PHOTOS)

Lizbeth Rodríguez shines in a tangerine bikini.

She visits Grutas de Tolantongo.

The Mexican influencer thrills her Instagram followers.

Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez dazzles her Instagram followers in a daring tangerine bikini at Las Grutas de Tolantongo.

On Wednesday, August 2, the popular YouTuber left her followers breathless with a photo she shared on her official Instagram account.

The picture was taken while the former Exponiendo Infieles host enjoyed the beautiful Grutas de Tolantongo, a gorgeous tourist destination in Mexico.

With over 10 million followers on Instagram, Lizbeth has become a force in the social media world.

Lizbeth Rodríguez dazzles in a tangerine bikini

Lizbeth Rodríguez’s recent post was no exception, as comments and likes quickly flooded the photo, making it go viral.

In the photo, Lizbeth showcases her curvy and toned figure while posing joyfully in the stunning Grutas de Tolantongo.

It is worth mentioning that the striking tangerine bikini accentuates her tan and reveals her unique, avant-garde style.

Immediately, hundreds of her followers reacted to the post that has captivated everyone who sees it.