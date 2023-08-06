Taylor Swift concert triggers seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake
The euphoria of Taylor Swift's fans managed to record a micro-earthquake during a concert she gave in the United States.
- A stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour triggers seismic activity.
- Fans dancing created the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.
- She’s literally making the earth move!
Enthusiastic fans at a recent stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour generated seismic activity that was equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.
In addition to this news, we invite you to listen to the Sin Broncas con La Bronca podcast with Sylvia del Valle.
LISTEN TO THE SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE
TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT TRIGGERS SEISMIC ACTIVITY
During a recent Taylor Swift concert in Seattle on her Eras Tour, authorities registered seismic activity.
Her performances have become legendary and during this recent show, her fans literally made the earth move.
IT WAS EQUIVALENT TO A 2.3 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE
The shaking was triggered by a combination of the sound equipment and fans enthusiastically jumping up and down.
Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach says data shows the movement was equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to El Sol de México.
THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE
Tthis is not the first time that something like this has happened. A similar incident was previously registered by the Seattle Seahawks, when runningback Marshawn «Beast Mode» Lynch made a touchdown in 2011.
The fans were so excited that they also generated a mini quake that was detected by the same local seismometer, according to El Sol de México .
TAYLOR SWIFT’S FANS BEAT THE SEAHAWKS’ FANS!
Jackie Caplan-Auerbach compared the data from both events, coming to the conclusion that the ‘Swifties’ beat the Seahawks fans.
“The tremor was twice as strong as that of ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it,» said the seismologist.