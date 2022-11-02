Carmella made a surprising announcement.

Corey Graves said that he is very proud of her for deciding to reveal it.

She recently had an ectopic pregnancy. Carmella is going through a hard time after revealing a terrible personal situation on Instagram. The wrestler was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, that is the fetus is growing outside the uterus, something she had never thought about after she suffered a miscarriage. An ectopic pregnancy occurs in two out of every 100 pregnancies and it’s very dangerous since it puts the lives of both the baby and the mother at risk. In these cases, treatment results in a spontaneous abortion for the benefit of the woman. Carmella shared the sad news. It was hard for Carmella to break the news Carmella shared a letter on Instagram where she revealed the sad news. However, she admitted that she was not looking for her followers to send her support: “I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any kind of sympathy.” “But since today is the last day of pregnancy and baby loss awareness month, I wanted to share my story,” she explained. Her followers left positive comments.

She had to have an abortion Carmella reported that in September she had to have an abortion: “Today I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after having a miscarriage early in September.” “Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time after the early loss I had already experienced, but hoped for the best.” shared the fighter.

How did Carmella react? The fighter said: “I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that it was indeed an abnormal pregnancy.” “The reason I’m sharing all of this is because at the moment it feels very isolated. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she was open about her miscarriage. Carmela is married to Corey Graves, a former WWE wrestler.

Carmella says she hopes to recover soon “I immediately burst into tears.” She went on to explain that we should talk more openly about this issue so that as women we don’t blame ourselves and think that there is something wrong with us. Although she said she did not want sympathy, she wants to help others. Carmella said that she will soon recover from her ordeal: “I want to do the same. I am part of this statistic and it is happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I will eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally.”

She understands what other women go through. Professional wrestler Carmella finished her Instagram post: “For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know that your feelings and emotions are valid, that there is NOTHING wrong with you, and that you are not alone.” Although she stated twice that she did not want sympathy, she received many supportive comments: “I send you the biggest and warmest hug.” “I send you a lot of love. I am sorry for your loss.” “Thank you for sharing your story. You have no idea how many people you will impact.” Filed Under: Carmella Diagnosed With Ectopic Pregnancy