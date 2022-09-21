Michelle Torres broke terrible news to her followers regarding her pregnancy.

A few weeks ago, she happily announced she was expecting her fourth baby.

She talked about the tragic miscarriage.

The famous Mexican influencer announced yesterday that she had suffered the worst thing a mother can experience, losing a baby. Things got worse when she revealed the details her miscarriage and what happened, because she didn’t see this outcome coming.

On Instagram, Michelle Torres revealed the difficult experience that she was going through and posted a reel explaining how it all went down. Despite the tragedy, Michelle said that she is at peace and in the company of her loved ones.

She was excited for the arrival of her fourth baby

Just a few weeks ago, the Mexican influencer revealed on Instagram that she was going to be a mother again. Michelle already has three children. “What I’ve been asked about so much, this was our reaction. I never imagined being a mother of four, we didn’t expect this news,” she wrote in the description of the video revealing she was pregnant.



She posted the announcement on August 24 and both she and her fans were very happy about the news. However, despite the fact that everything was going quite well, two days ago, Michelle revealed the unfortunate news that she had lost her baby. Filed Under: Michelle Torres miscarriage