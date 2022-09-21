Mexican influencer Michelle Torres revealed that she suffered a miscarriage
Michelle Torres broke terrible news regarding her pregnancy. A few weeks ago, she announced she was expecting her fourth baby.
- Michelle Torres broke terrible news to her followers regarding her pregnancy.
- A few weeks ago, she happily announced she was expecting her fourth baby.
- She talked about the tragic miscarriage.
The famous Mexican influencer announced yesterday that she had suffered the worst thing a mother can experience, losing a baby. Things got worse when she revealed the details her miscarriage and what happened, because she didn’t see this outcome coming.
On Instagram, Michelle Torres revealed the difficult experience that she was going through and posted a reel explaining how it all went down. Despite the tragedy, Michelle said that she is at peace and in the company of her loved ones.
She was excited for the arrival of her fourth baby
Just a few weeks ago, the Mexican influencer revealed on Instagram that she was going to be a mother again. Michelle already has three children. “What I’ve been asked about so much, this was our reaction. I never imagined being a mother of four, we didn’t expect this news,” she wrote in the description of the video revealing she was pregnant.
She posted the announcement on August 24 and both she and her fans were very happy about the news. However, despite the fact that everything was going quite well, two days ago, Michelle revealed the unfortunate news that she had lost her baby. Filed Under: Michelle Torres miscarriage
How the tragic incident happened
Michelle wrote a message in her video’s description that says “Your mission was with us.
You filled us with love and united us more as a family. Thank you for choosing us, we love you and you will always be in our hearts.” Later she explained what happened.
“He was four months old, we were super excited, but in life there will always be difficult moments, which are opportunities to learn and grow. I feel so lucky because I have three daughters, who I love with all my heart and who are healthy,” explained the influencer and owner of the Michelle Torres Official brand. Filed Under: Michelle Torres miscarriage
She receives messages of support
The model is also the mother of three other little girls, 9-year-old Sienna and the twins Gala and Masha, 4 years old. Although she had been through such a difficult experience, Michelle said she felt calm and at peace. People immediately left supportive comments.
“I’m very sorry @michelle2torres and @mateogorina. I love you and I send you a big hug.” “Always in our hearts, we love you baby.” “I’m very sorry Mich, a hug with all my love for everyone.” “I send you a hug with much love.” (WATCH VIDEO) Filed Under: Michelle Torres miscarriage
Michelle Torres’ her luxurious life
Michelle Torres’ beautiful family is also famous just like her. On her Instagram account, she shares her best moments with her three little ones — the journeys and the adventures they go through together. In addition, the family travels and makes memories around the world.
Before the tragedy, the beautiful influencer was traveling and celebrating Emma’s birthday with her daughters, who she is always with. So far Michelle has not made more statements about it and she has not posted anything recently. Filed Under: Michelle Torres miscarriage