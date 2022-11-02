Francisca shares a video with her baby and people criticize her (VIDEO)

Francisca posted a video with her baby Gennaro.

The boy has fun in the park with his parents.

Did you notice something strange about the beautiful boy?

Francisca shared a tender video with her son Gennaro enjoying an afternoon in the park. Apparently Francesco Zampogna, husband of the Despierta América host, is recording. However people noticed something strange about the baby that caused various reactions.

The host of the Univisión morning show has always been in the eye of the hurricane and is often criticized. If it is not her body, it is her outfits, her way of expressing herself or even her exchanges on Instagram. This time it’s her little son.

Does the host of Despierta América do her son’s hair like a girl?

In the video you can see how Francisca rocks her son on a swing in a park while the boy laughs uncontrollably because his beautiful mother calls him ‘yupi’ and grabs his feet to push him back again. You can also see that baby Gennaro is wearing a ponytail.

One of the most beautiful aspects of the child is his hair, because it is very curly and long, which undoubtedly attracts a lot of attention. The host of Despierta América has not cut baby Gennaro’s hair so she decides to do it that way so it doesn’t bother him when he plays.