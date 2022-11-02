Francisca shares a video with her baby and people criticize her (VIDEO)
Francisca posted a video with her baby Gennaro having fun in the park. Did you notice something strange about the beautiful boy?
- Francisca posted a video with her baby Gennaro.
- The boy has fun in the park with his parents.
- Did you notice something strange about the beautiful boy?
Francisca shared a tender video with her son Gennaro enjoying an afternoon in the park. Apparently Francesco Zampogna, husband of the Despierta América host, is recording. However people noticed something strange about the baby that caused various reactions.
The host of the Univisión morning show has always been in the eye of the hurricane and is often criticized. If it is not her body, it is her outfits, her way of expressing herself or even her exchanges on Instagram. This time it’s her little son.
Does the host of Despierta América do her son’s hair like a girl?
In the video you can see how Francisca rocks her son on a swing in a park while the boy laughs uncontrollably because his beautiful mother calls him ‘yupi’ and grabs his feet to push him back again. You can also see that baby Gennaro is wearing a ponytail.
One of the most beautiful aspects of the child is his hair, because it is very curly and long, which undoubtedly attracts a lot of attention. The host of Despierta América has not cut baby Gennaro’s hair so she decides to do it that way so it doesn’t bother him when he plays.
The comments for Francisca on the video of her baby
First people were amazed at the baby’s look and the way he interacted with his mother: “They act like clowns and we enjoy seeing them smile so much for anything.” “The father like yupiii.” “Gennaro enjoys a lot with Mami and Papi doing the job.” “Beautiful video full-time mother bravo.”
“God how big he is.” “That little doll is beautiful but she combs it with a bun.” “Enjoy, he’s already big.” “Those moments with the children Enjoy them, they grow quickly.” “The baby enjoys the swings.” “He is older but he combs it like a girl.” “Friend @francisca your son looks too much like my daughter. The other day I saw a photo and I thought it was my Libí.” “He is so big and beautiful,” other people commented, alluding to the way the little boy wore his hair.
The Despierta América host and her family dress up for Halloween
But the criticism seems not to matter to Francisca because in other recent photographs she is celebrating Halloween with her family in costumes. Her husband Francesco Zampogna was an astronaut and her baby Gennaro was also an astronaut with his hair down… The television host dressed up as Poison Ivy, a famous comic book character or maybe an alien.
“They look spectacular!” “Hahaha… how cool it looks!!!” “Wow, but how beautiful they are.” “Genaro is very cute, but he already has too much hair.” “Go making other one that those boys come out with beautiful.” “Oh no, Fran trims that child already.” “The hair is already out of control, check plis.” “Too bad that the child’s face cannot be seen due to the hair,” commented more people. SEE THE VIDEO OF FRANCISCA WITH HER SON IN THE PARK.