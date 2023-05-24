Search

Young woman lashes out at her immigrant parents on TikTok sparking outrage

By 
  • A girl lashed out at her immigrant parent on TikTok.
  • She blames them because she’s undocumented.
  • Activist Carlos Espina responds to her tirade.

Young woman lashes out at immigrant parents on TikTok. A young woman went viral on TikTok after posting a video tirade about her parents immigrating to the US. She blames them because she has grown up undocumented.

Thousands of people have been reacting quite negatively to her strong statements. Activist influencer Carlos Espina responded to her video in a very informative way.

Young woman lashes out at immigrant parents on TikTok

Young man outrages immigrant parents
PHOTO: TikTok

A young woman lashed out at her parents on TikTok, saying: «I don't owe my migrant parents anything, I don't owe them s**t. Hilda and Javier Campos, because of your bad decisions I am undocumented.»

«You guys got divorced! That was the opportunity to remarry and fix me but no, because of you two fools I can’t leave the country. And then you want me to help you when you retire? Over my dead body! Go to hell,» the young woman says in the video.

People were outraged by her video

Young man outrages immigrant parents
PHOTO: TikTok

The young woman has been flooded with negative comments chastising her for her «ungrateful» attitude towards her parents. Influencer Carlos Espina, who talks about immigrant experiences, responded to her video.

He said: «How sad to see situations like this of children who don’t appreciate the sacrifice and effort of their migrant parents.»

Carlos Espina responds

Teen Outrages Immigrant Parents
PHOTO: TikTok
«I can't believe what I just heard,» he began. «First of all, may God bless her parents because I can't imagine having such an ungrateful daughter,» Espina commented on her TikTok video. He had more to say.
«You are already at the age to make your own decisions, if you hate your parents so much and the decisions they made, you are free to leave the United States. You can return to your country of origin and live there as if you never left. And maybe by doing that you will realize why your parents immigrated to the United States.»

What other viewers had to say

PHOTO: TikTok

«You will be a little more grateful. I’m not saying that your life in the United States is perfect, nor do I know you. But if your parents made the decision to immigrate to this country, it was for a reason. And perhaps you will not understand the reasons, but that does not give you the right to speak so badly of them,» Carlos concluded.

Others commented: «Her justice will come to her sooner or later.» «She could get married and fix the situation, too, right?» «May God take care of her, he’s justice.»

Entertainment
Celebrities
