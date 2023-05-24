A girl lashed out at her immigrant parent on TikTok.

She blames them because she’s undocumented.

Activist Carlos Espina responds to her tirade.

Young woman lashes out at immigrant parents on TikTok. A young woman went viral on TikTok after posting a video tirade about her parents immigrating to the US. She blames them because she has grown up undocumented.

Thousands of people have been reacting quite negatively to her strong statements. Activist influencer Carlos Espina responded to her video in a very informative way.

Young woman lashes out at immigrant parents on TikTok

A young woman lashed out at her parents on TikTok, saying: «I don’t owe my migrant parents anything, I don’t owe them s**t. Hilda and Javier Campos, because of your bad decisions I am undocumented.»

«You guys got divorced! That was the opportunity to remarry and fix me but no, because of you two fools I can’t leave the country. And then you want me to help you when you retire? Over my dead body! Go to hell,» the young woman says in the video.