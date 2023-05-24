Young woman lashes out at her immigrant parents on TikTok sparking outrage
Thousands of people have been reacting quite negatively to her strong statements. Activist influencer Carlos Espina responded to her video in a very informative way.
A young woman lashed out at her parents on TikTok, saying: «I don’t owe my migrant parents anything, I don’t owe them s**t. Hilda and Javier Campos, because of your bad decisions I am undocumented.»
«You guys got divorced! That was the opportunity to remarry and fix me but no, because of you two fools I can’t leave the country. And then you want me to help you when you retire? Over my dead body! Go to hell,» the young woman says in the video.
People were outraged by her video
The young woman has been flooded with negative comments chastising her for her «ungrateful» attitude towards her parents. Influencer Carlos Espina, who talks about immigrant experiences, responded to her video.
He said: «How sad to see situations like this of children who don’t appreciate the sacrifice and effort of their migrant parents.»
Carlos Espina responds
What other viewers had to say
«You will be a little more grateful. I’m not saying that your life in the United States is perfect, nor do I know you. But if your parents made the decision to immigrate to this country, it was for a reason. And perhaps you will not understand the reasons, but that does not give you the right to speak so badly of them,» Carlos concluded.
Others commented: «Her justice will come to her sooner or later.» «She could get married and fix the situation, too, right?» «May God take care of her, he’s justice.»