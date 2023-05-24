Bruce Willis’s wife shares a sad update on the actor’s health (PHOTOS)

Emma Heming shares an update about Bruce Willis’ health.

Unfortunately, the actor has not been getting better.

Dementia has no cure.

Bruce Willis’s wife shares a sad update. A year has passed since the sad news that Hollywood superstar, Bruce Willis, suffers from frontotemporal dementia. The award-winning actor’s family has been coming to terms with his condition.

Fans are still reeling from the knowledge that Willis has retired from acting forever. Now, his wife Emma Hemming has shared a heartbreaking update about her husband on Instagram.

Emma Hemming shares an update on Bruce Willis’ health

Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming, shared a video on Instagram where she talks about the actor’s frontotemporal dementia and how they have been dealing with it as a family. Fans were disappointed to hear that it’s not good news.

Emma thanked Bruce Willis’ fans for worrying about him and stated that she felt «lucky» that they love the Die Hard actor so much.