Bruce Willis’s wife shares a sad update on the actor’s health (PHOTOS)
Emma Heming shares an update about Bruce Willis's health. Unfortunately, the actor has not been getting better. Dementia has no cure.
- Emma Heming shares an update about Bruce Willis’ health.
- Unfortunately, the actor has not been getting better.
- Dementia has no cure.
Bruce Willis’s wife shares a sad update. A year has passed since the sad news that Hollywood superstar, Bruce Willis, suffers from frontotemporal dementia. The award-winning actor’s family has been coming to terms with his condition.
Fans are still reeling from the knowledge that Willis has retired from acting forever. Now, his wife Emma Hemming has shared a heartbreaking update about her husband on Instagram.
Emma Hemming shares an update on Bruce Willis’ health
Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming, shared a video on Instagram where she talks about the actor’s frontotemporal dementia and how they have been dealing with it as a family. Fans were disappointed to hear that it’s not good news.
Emma thanked Bruce Willis’ fans for worrying about him and stated that she felt «lucky» that they love the Die Hard actor so much.
Bruce Willis’ illness is progressing
Emma Hemming stressed that Bruce’s health has been deteriorating because there is no treatment for his condition: «When you live in the world of dementia, you know that the options are few.»
She stressed how difficult it is that there’s nothing they can do about his illness: «It is a cruel disease and there are no treatments, a reality that we hope can change in the coming years,» she shared.
How Bruce Willis’ dementia was announced
According to the AP, the 67-year-old actor’s family released a statement last year stating that he finally had a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, also known as frontotemporal degeneration. “Though this is painful. It is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,» the statement said.
«Frontotemporal degeneration is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and it can affect anyone.» Last March, Willis’s family initially said aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities.