Carlos Calderón talks about Adam Levine’s infidelity and it doesn’t go well
Calderón talks about infidelity on 'Despierta América'. The Mexican presenter talks about Adam Levine's infidelity.
The stormy past between Carlos Calderón and his ex-wife is still very present, even when he has to deal with gossip news in his own work, such as what is going on with Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, who was alleged to have been unfaithful to his wife.
Although the Mexican presenter was only doing his job, people did not miss the opportunity to attack him again for having done “the same” as Adam Levine, according to people’s comments. They even told him that “it was not right” that he was talking about this topic on television.
What happened between Carlos Calderón and his ex?
To have some context, the host of Despierta América, Carlos Calderon, was involved in a controversy his ex-wife, Vanessa Lyon, after she accused him of being unfaithful and even disclosed how it happened.
In the past year, Lyon said the following: ” “He brings women home with my baby there. He does not even respect the presence of the baby. He was unfaithful to me all the time,” she told her followers. In addition, in other comments, she said: “He is with another woman.” Even more shocking, she added: “He was unfaithful to me and the day after he left me on the street he took her in the house,” she said, clearly upset according to Hola magazine. Filed Under: Carlos Calderón infidelity Adam Levine
Carlos Calderón is criticized for talking about Adam Levine’s infidelity
This is the reason why Calderón has been harshly criticized by hundreds of people for his infidelity. Now, Carlos has given people something to talk about again after commenting on what’s going on with singer Adam Levine.
The Maroon 5 singer was accused of having been unfaithful to his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, Therefore, the Sugar singer has been getting hundreds of negative comments accusing him of the being the worst and he has already given his own statement. Filed Under: Carlos Calderón infidelity Adam Levine
Is he biting his tongue?
After the Instagram video shared by Despierta América where Calderón appears with Francisca talking about this controversial topic that is trending, the Mexican presenter has been branded as the worst for talking about infidelity.
Comments like these can be read on the post: “And you, Carlos, when will you talk about your thing with Vanessa?” “Carlos Calderón was biting his tongue when he talked about it.” “@carlitoscalderon, didn’t you bite your tongue?” “And what are you doing there @carlitoscalderon? No one likes you, your truth was known, Univisión is your cover.”
What happened to Adam Levine?
People continue to talk about what’s happening with the Maroon 5 singer and, after Carlos Calderón talked about this situation on the show, people have been judging both the She Will Be Loved singer as well as the Mexican presenter.
For his part, Levine has already broken his silence about the alleged infidelity and said the following in his Instagram stories. “My wife and my family are all that matters to me in this world. Being naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I’ll never do it again. I take full responsibility. We’ll get through it. And we will get through this together.” What do you think? (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO)