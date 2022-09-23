Carlos Calderón talks about Adam Levine’s infidelity and it doesn’t go well

Calderón talks about infidelity on Despierta América.

The Mexican presenter talks about Adam Levine’s infidelity.

People compare Calderón to the singer of Maroon 5.

The stormy past between Carlos Calderón and his ex-wife is still very present, even when he has to deal with gossip news in his own work, such as what is going on with Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, who was alleged to have been unfaithful to his wife.

Although the Mexican presenter was only doing his job, people did not miss the opportunity to attack him again for having done “the same” as Adam Levine, according to people’s comments. They even told him that “it was not right” that he was talking about this topic on television.

What happened between Carlos Calderón and his ex?

To have some context, the host of Despierta América, Carlos Calderon, was involved in a controversy his ex-wife, Vanessa Lyon, after she accused him of being unfaithful and even disclosed how it happened.

In the past year, Lyon said the following: ” “He brings women home with my baby there. He does not even respect the presence of the baby. He was unfaithful to me all the time,” she told her followers. In addition, in other comments, she said: “He is with another woman.” Even more shocking, she added: “He was unfaithful to me and the day after he left me on the street he took her in the house,” she said, clearly upset according to Hola magazine. Filed Under: Carlos Calderón infidelity Adam Levine