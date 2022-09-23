Anahí and her husband, politician Manuel Velasco, unleash their passion.

They turn up the heat at the gym in a video.

The governor of Chiapas was immediately criticized.

When Anahí married Manuel Velasco, governor of Chiapas, Mexico, they were highly criticized due to rumors that the politician liked men and she was by his side for appearances. However, all that has been dissipating over the years, especially with the arrival of the couple’s children.

So much so, that in a recent video of the governor of Chiapas he his love for the former member of RBD by appearing with her in a surprising video. They’re working out at what appears to be the private gym in their house and it was ‘hot’.

Anahí shares her romantic side with husband Manuel Velasco

On the Instagram accounts of Anahí and her husband Manuel Velasco, it is common to see photos and videos of their personal lives. However, there are few occasions in which the former RBD member shares evidence of her relationship with her husband, until in a recent video, the actress and singer made an unexpected appearance.

Outlets like TvNotas pointed out that the flame of passion between Anahí and Manuel Velasco is more than lit and that in the politician’s most recent videos where he shows how disciplined he is about his physical appearance, his famous wife spoils him with kisses and cuddles.