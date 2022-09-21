‘Mi primera vez con Celia’: Lizbeth Rodríguez’s video causes a stir
Rumors of a possible romance between Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez. They shared an 'intimate' moment in a recent video.
- Rumors of a possible romance between Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez.
- They shared an ‘intimate’ moment.
- People suspect they are in a relationship.
A couple of days ago, the rumors about a possible romance between the Mexican influencer and rocker Alex Lora’s daughter gained strength since they have recently been seen looking “very intimate”. Now, a video has appeared that could confirm those suspicions. We’re talking about Mi primera vez con Celia (My first time with Celia) a video by Lizbeth Rodríguez that caused a stir.
This is a video on influencer Lizbeth Rodriguez’s YouTube channel. She is former member of the Badabun team in charge of the popular and viral Exponiendo infieles, where she put couples’ fidelity to the test by checking their cell phones.
Mi primera vez con Celia
In this video she is accompanied by the daughter of Mexican rocker Alex Lora, who is a model for men’s magazines, is active on platforms such as OnlyFans and has appeared on reality shows like Acapulco Shore. She was also recently seen on La Casa de los Famosos.
What was peculiar and shocked social media users is the title of the aforementioned video: Mi primera vez con Celia (My first time with Celia). They have a history of kissing each other on social media so it wasn’t strange to see them posting something more daring.
Lizbeth Rodríguez’s video causes a stir
In the video, the controversial women met for a collaboration and both were wearing comfortable clothes. In the background you could see a room with mirrors, lights and stripper poles.
It was a new challenge that they were doing together, testing their flexibility and strength, since Celia and Lizbeth were going to take a pole dancing class together. This would allow them to bring out their most sensual and fun sides.
“I saw the title and my head thought of something else”
“I saw the title and my head thought of something else.” “They make a nice couple.” “They are beautiful,” were some of the comments that the video received. Both women wore workout clothes that showed off their assets.
Guided by an instructor, Lizbeth Rodiguez and Celia Lora paid attention in order to learn and practice this discipline, which was clearly not their forte. This was the first time they had ever tried to gather enough strength to do it.
Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez shared their ‘first time’ pole dancing
Finally, it became obvious that the title was only in reference to the fact that it was the first time both of them ever tried pole dancing and they had decided to share that moment together to post it online.
But the situation ‘raised’ even more suspicion among social media users, since recently they have been seen looking more affectionate than ever. They even call each other ‘girlfriend’ in other videos on Lizbeth’s Youtube channel. Click here to see the full video.