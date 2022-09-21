‘Mi primera vez con Celia’: Lizbeth Rodríguez’s video causes a stir

Rumors of a possible romance between Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez.

They shared an ‘intimate’ moment.

People suspect they are in a relationship.

A couple of days ago, the rumors about a possible romance between the Mexican influencer and rocker Alex Lora’s daughter gained strength since they have recently been seen looking “very intimate”. Now, a video has appeared that could confirm those suspicions. We’re talking about Mi primera vez con Celia (My first time with Celia) a video by Lizbeth Rodríguez that caused a stir.

This is a video on influencer Lizbeth Rodriguez’s YouTube channel. She is former member of the Badabun team in charge of the popular and viral Exponiendo infieles, where she put couples’ fidelity to the test by checking their cell phones.

Mi primera vez con Celia

In this video she is accompanied by the daughter of Mexican rocker Alex Lora, who is a model for men’s magazines, is active on platforms such as OnlyFans and has appeared on reality shows like Acapulco Shore. She was also recently seen on La Casa de los Famosos.

What was peculiar and shocked social media users is the title of the aforementioned video: Mi primera vez con Celia (My first time with Celia). They have a history of kissing each other on social media so it wasn’t strange to see them posting something more daring.