People say that Irina Baeva cheated on Gabriel Soto with another man

Did Irina Baeva cheat on Gabriel Soto?

The actress was seen with another man.

People say that it is a famous Hollywood actor. Irina Baeva cheats on Gabriel. Controversy is once again swirling around the relationship between the actress Irina Baeva and the soap opera heartthrob Gabriel Soto. It was announced that their wedding was canceled and people are speculating endlessly about what happened. A video recently began to circulate in which people claim that Irina Baeva was caught partying with an actor who is not Gabriel Soto. Did Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto call off the wedding? It is not a secret that social media is part of most people's daily life, including public figures. It's a way celebrities can share everything that happens in their personal and professional lives. This happened during an episode of Chisme No Like because, according to the investigations carried out by the presenters of the program, Irina Baeva seems to be very calm after the cancellation of her wedding with the Soltero con hijas star.

Did Irina Baeva cheat on Gabriel Soto? Chisme No Like shared the unexpected news because, according to the journalists on the show, the Russian actress may be cheating on Gabriel Soto. "Irina Baeva escaped to New York to study theater or whatever she wants to study, but this is a get away that give her a little relief from Gabriel Soto," Ceriani said. After that, the Argentine journalist said that the Baeva likes fair-haired men because, after revealing that she had taken a "get away" to New York, they revealed a photograph where she appears with a group of actors. Then they highlighted the one who Irina Baeva is rumored to be dating.

People catch the actress with another man who is also an actor At first it was speculated that it was Gabriel Soto because of their resemblance to each other but on Chisme No Like they confirmed that he is not the soap opera heartthrob, but that it is another actor whose name is Britt George. He's 50 years old and has appeared in films like She Hulk, Alien Convergence, and The Eliminator, to name a few. "This man can have a lot of money and Britt George is sticking a lot to Irina Baeva, I would travel or put a detective, Gabriel Soto," said Javier Ceriani after they showed two photographs in which the beautiful actress appears with another man.

The reaction from internet users was immediate This has caused a stir, because let us remember that last August Irina Baeva stated that her wedding with Gabriel Soto was going to be suspended for the third time due to an indefinitely. Now she was caught with another actor. Both celebrities were in charge of announcing the wedding news and they said that the reason was due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, since the actress's parents cannot travel to Mexico. Of course, the reaction on the part of internet users was immediate on Chisme No Like's video: "Gabriel loves women, he received a taste of his own medicine, but poor woman who fell with this man." "After a while the whole truth will come out." "Everything one does comes back to one in this life and Gabriel is swallowing his own medicine." "What starts badly ends badly." TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.