5 teenagers killed in a single car accident in Mississippi

Five teenagers were killed in a tragic car accident in Batesville, Mississippi. On Tuesday, March 21, a fatal crash claimed the lives of five teenagers.

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to crash into a barrier and plunge into a creek below. The victims were between the ages of 12 and 19. A sixth person survived and managed to call 911.

According to Action News 5, the victims of the crash were all between the ages of 12 and 19. They were all related and the mothers of the victims are sisters.

The outlet indicated that there was only one survivor of the accident, a 14-year-old. He was able to get out of the vehicle and call police. The South Panola County Sheriff’s Office explained that there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.