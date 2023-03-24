Search

Mass shooting in West Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 5 injured including a teenager

Mass shooting in West Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 5 injured including a teenager

By 
  • Mass shooting in West Baltimore, Maryland.
  • One person was killed and five were injured.
  • The shooters fled in a car after opening fire.

Mass shooting in West Baltimore. According to initial reports, one man was killed and five others were injured after a mass shooting in the early hours of Thursday, March 23.

Yet another shooting has left several people injured and one person dead. One of the injured was a teenager. The shooters fled in a vehicle after opening fire.

One killed in West Baltimore mass shooting

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter alert. By the time officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 22-year-old and one other person injured..

According to CBS News, another unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting.

The injured victims were taken to the hospital

The rest of the victims were immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment. CBS News reported that the police said the 24-year-old man is in critical condition.

The rest of the people who were injured are fortunately in stable condition. Fox Baltimore reported that another man was shot and killed after a verbal argument in the same area on Tuesday.

