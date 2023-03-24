Mass shooting in West Baltimore, Maryland.

One person was killed and five were injured.

The shooters fled in a car after opening fire.

Mass shooting in West Baltimore. According to initial reports, one man was killed and five others were injured after a mass shooting in the early hours of Thursday, March 23.

Yet another shooting has left several people injured and one person dead. One of the injured was a teenager. The shooters fled in a vehicle after opening fire.

One killed in West Baltimore mass shooting

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter alert. By the time officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 22-year-old and one other person injured..

According to CBS News, another unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting.