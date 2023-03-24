Mass shooting in West Baltimore leaves 1 dead, 5 injured including a teenager
The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter alert. By the time officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 22-year-old and one other person injured..
According to CBS News, another unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting.
The injured victims were taken to the hospital
The rest of the victims were immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment. CBS News reported that the police said the 24-year-old man is in critical condition.
The rest of the people who were injured are fortunately in stable condition. Fox Baltimore reported that another man was shot and killed after a verbal argument in the same area on Tuesday.