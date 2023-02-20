Actor Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

His eldest daughter, Rummer Willis, confirmed the news.

“It is a cruel disease,” she said in her statement. BRUCE WILLIS’S DIAGNOSIS IS REVEALED! Actor Bruce Willis retired in 2022 after being diagnosed with a type of dementia that prevented him from continuing to appear in films. A year after breaking the news, his family posted an update on Willis’s health and shared his unfortunate diagnosis. On social media, the actor’s eldest daughter, Rummer Willis, released the doctor’s opinion and noted that they are facing “a cruel disease.” Willis’s wife, along with Demi Moore and their daughters, explained what was happening with the actor’s health. BRUCE WILLIS DIAGNOSIS REVEALED Rummer Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis, took to her social media to give an update on the tough illness her father is facing. Through a press release, the Willis/Moore family revealed that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The diagnosis was released as the star’s health problems keep progressing. “Since we announced the diagnosis of Bruce’s aphasia in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s disease has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, communication problems are just one of the symptoms of Bruce’s illness. Although it is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family revealed.

What is FTD? Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) affects the frontal lobe of the brain and causes changes in behavior, in addition to impairing speech, according to EFE. The family revealed that they had never heard of this disease until the actor’s diagnosis. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the Willis/Moore family noted in the statement.

Is there a cure? In the press release, they explained that there is currently no cure for the disease but they hope that in the future this will change. Likewise, they stated that they hope that the media focuses on spreading awareness of FTD. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they continued.

Bruce Willis’s wish? Likewise, they said the actor would wish to use his platform to let others know how to help families who are going through this disease so they want to help raise awareness about the condition. “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they stated.

“We have been so moved by the love” Finally, the Willis/Moore family said that they were moved by the support people have expressed for the actor and musician. The actor’s wife, Emma, ​​his ex-wife and mother of his daughters, Demi Moore, along with his daughters, Rummer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, wrote the statement. “Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.” the statement concluded.