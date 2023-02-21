MundoNow talks to Markin López about his role in ‘Cabo’

Markin López speaks exclusively to Mundonow about his new role.

He talked about what it’s like working on the Univisión soap opera, Cabo.

Markin shares the limelight with Bárbara de Regil and María Chacón. Actor Markin López, who is best known for playing “El Zombie” in the famous Club de Cuervos series, gave an exclusive interview to MundoNOW about his new project, starring in the Univision soap opera Cabo. Cabo is Univisión’s new show that is produced by José Alberto Castro. It premiered on Las Estrellas on October 24, 2022 and right now everyone in the United States can see it on Univisión. Markin López talks to MundoNow about what it was like to work on Cabo The actor from La Laguna spoke about the challenge of filming the telenovela Cabo, as well as revealing what it was like work with Bárbara de Regil and Rafael Inclán. Markin stars as Álvaro, who is Rebeca’s partner, played by Maria Chacón. Markin said: “I’m a bit of a rebel when it comes to melodrama issues. Directors are always battling, because I always collide with those bad and good things, throughout the series, when people see it, they will understand why my character acts as he does. He’s not bad because he has the gene for evil but it is justified, I dare say that we can even identify ourselves.”

Markin talked about what it is like to connect with the other actors Markin López continued, talking about what it was like working with big stars like Bárbara de Regil, María Chacón and Rafael Inclán, who are veterans in the business. “I already had the honor of having met María, we worked on Club de Cuervos, so it was easier because when you enter the scene with someone you already know, it’s like going three steps forward. I got along very well with Bárbara, we continue talking every once in a while. With Rafael I also had my meeting points with him, I love spending time with older actors because they tell you great anecdotes.”

He talked about Sebastián Ferrat, who was one of his inspirations Markin said he was reminded of Sebastián Ferrat, the actor who died in Mexicali at the end of 2019. He offered Markin a role in a play that started his acting career. The actor said: “My dear Sebastián, rest in peace, how are there people who life gives you and you don’t know how. He’s no longer with us but he marked me in life, I staged my works at the Cervantes School in Torreón, I had an actress ex-girlfriend who was in a meeting with Sebastián, he was putting on a play called Se Busca Marido. A character was missing and he said to me, ‘I don’t know why, ‘Hey, are you up for it?’ and I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ We carried out the work decently and from there I said to myself, ‘Wow, I want to do this all my life.'”

Markin said breaking into acting was a challenge Markin had a good start in soccer, however, he was blinded by acting and ended up dedicating himself to that career. Markin even left the beach team in which he played, which ended up being world runner-up. However, on the question of whether or not he regrets pursuing acting, he responded as follows: “I totally came to doubt it, right now I’ll tell you with a smile on my face but at the time it was terrible. I left my home to play soccer at the age of 14 in Lerdo, Durango. My whole life was eating, playing, sleeping, before going to the beach soccer world cup. I told myself that I was fed up, I no longer wanted to play soccer, then I found out that Mexico was runner-up and I cried a lot. However, today I could not have made a better decision, I feel good, I like doing what I do.”