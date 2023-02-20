Marina Herrera Aragón, also known as ‘La Muñequita que Canta’, has passed away
The Mexican government announced Marina Herrera Aragón has died. She was 95 years old. La Muñequita que Canta was a Mexican singer and actress.
- The Mexican government announced Marina Herrera Aragón has died.
- She was 95 years old.
- La Muñequita que Canta was a Mexican singer and actress.
On Thursday, February 17, the National Association of Actors announced the death of Golden Age actress Marina Herrera Aragón, better known as Marilú, La Muñequita que Canta”. She was 95.
Likewise, the Secretary of Culture of San Luis Potosí, the place where she was originally from, also confirmed the news, mourning the singer’s death. Some netizens were shocked by the news and they said their goodbyes.
Marina’s life
Marina Herrera Aragón was born on July 18, 1927 in Cárdenas, San Luis Potosí. She began to sing from a very young age, however, it wasn’t until 1941 that she arrived in Mexico City, after the death of her father.
According to Milenio, throughout her career she managed sang boleros and tangos by multiple prominent composers like Gonzalo Curiel, Gabriel Ruíz and Pepe Guízar, she also became one of the most important actresses of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.
How did she get her nickname?
According to the La Música de Nuestro México program of the Mexican Radio Institute, Marina Herrera adopted her nickname “La Muñequita que Canta” during a tour in the city of Tampico, where when she saw a clothing store for babies called Marilú.
So far, it has not been announced if any posthumous tribute will be made for the San Luis Potosí star after her death. Her family has not spoken publicly about her death.
Marina Herrera Aragón dies
“The National Association of Actors (ANDA) deeply regrets the passing of our colleague Marina Herrera Aragón, Marilú “La Muñequita que Canta”. Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in Peace,” the Association tweeted.
People commented on the post, moved by the sad news: “I’m really sorry.” “My deepest condolences to the entire ANDA team.”
Marina Herrera Aragón shone like a star
At the time, she became one of Joaquín Pardavé’s favorite actresses and he invited her to appear in several of his productions. She stood out in the successful film Los Hijos de don Venancio. She made a total of 12 movies.
Rodrigo de la Cadena, a renowned Mexican musician, tweeted about the death of his “luminous friend”. “My endearing Marilú, La Muñequita que Canta, is already singing to God. She was a romantic artist, a luminous friend, and an unforgettable companion. I was very lucky to have met her. Yes, I was very, very lucky. Rest in peace in the place of good people.”