The Mexican government announced Marina Herrera Aragón has died.

She was 95 years old.

La Muñequita que Canta was a Mexican singer and actress.

On Thursday, February 17, the National Association of Actors announced the death of Golden Age actress Marina Herrera Aragón, better known as Marilú, La Muñequita que Canta”. She was 95.

Likewise, the Secretary of Culture of San Luis Potosí, the place where she was originally from, also confirmed the news, mourning the singer’s death. Some netizens were shocked by the news and they said their goodbyes.

Marina’s life

Marina Herrera Aragón was born on July 18, 1927 in Cárdenas, San Luis Potosí. She began to sing from a very young age, however, it wasn’t until 1941 that she arrived in Mexico City, after the death of her father.

According to Milenio, throughout her career she managed sang boleros and tangos by multiple prominent composers like Gonzalo Curiel, Gabriel Ruíz and Pepe Guízar, she also became one of the most important actresses of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.