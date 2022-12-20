Boy accidentally kills himself during a sleepover in Florida

A 12-year-old boy accidentally kills himself at a sleepover.

He found a gun at his 13-year-old friend’s house.

He was playing with the gun and it accidentally went off. A little boy, only 12 years old, accidentally shot himself with a gun that he found during his friend’s sleepover. The tragedy has shocked the public because of how preventable it was. There was no adult supervision at the time of the incident. Police are investigating because the host’s parents say they were unaware of the sleepover. They stated that they hadn’t been notified nor had they given their 13-year-old son permission have friends over. A DESPERATE CALL FOR HELP The local police received a 911 call around 7 pm, reporting a shooting involving a 12-year-old boy. He had been taken by his mother to his friend’s house for a sleepover that ended in tragedy. The officers responded to the call from the 5500 block of Starling Loop. When they arrived they found emergency personnel treating the boy so they quickly began to help. First responders reported a child shot himself during a sleepover.

THE BOY WAS RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL The authorities confirmed in their report that the incident occurred in Lakeland on Friday night and after the paramedics stabilized the boy they transferred him to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he died shortly after. The victim's mother spoke to the police, saying that she believed that there was an adult in the house. This contradicts the host's parents who said that they did not even knew that the victim had come to visit their son.

WHAT HAPPENED? The victim's mother added that she dropped off her son at his friend's house. Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the boys were in a garage when the victim found a firearm in one of the vehicles parked there. While the child was playing the weapon, it accidentally went off. Authorities were called immediately and the paramedics arrived to help the child, who was still alive. He died upon arrival at the hospital.

WHERE WERE THE PARENTS? The police confirmed that the parents of the host were not in the house, since they were both working and were unaware their son had a friend over. Likewise, they did not disclose the identity of the victim or those involved, so more details will be known in the future. Now what is up to the authorities is to establish the status of the firearm, because it was kept within reach of children. So far there is no known arrest or more information about the incident, which happened on Friday night. With information from Click Orlando.