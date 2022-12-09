Shooting at Metro Center station in DC leaves one fatality

Shooting at the Metro Center station in DC.

Authorities confirm one person was killed.

“Shots were fired by an off-duty veteran special agent…” Shooting at Metro Center station in DC. Terror was unleashed in the United States, after authorities received an emergency call about shots fired. Apparently, an off-duty FBI agent shot and killed someone. It has been reported that a person died after being shot inside the Metro Center station in Washington DC. Authorities immediately arrived at the scene of the crime to investigate. Shooting at Metro Center station in DC The Metro Center station along the DC Red Line is closed after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed one person on the platform Wednesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to news outlets that they had responded to the scene, following an emergency call: “MPD is responding to assist another agency with an officer involved in a shooting at Metro Center station,” the statement read.

There was one fatality The Metropolitan Police went to the scene around 6:30 p.m. to determine what had actually happened. The veteran FBI agent who shot his weapon was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. An off-duty FBI agent and another person reportedly got into an argument and fell about eight feet to the end of the train platform away from the tracks. “Shots were fired by an off-duty veteran special agent assigned to FBI Headquarters,” Deputy Police Chief Ashan Benedict said in an update. Filed Under: Metro Center Station Shooting

“It was like a zombie movie” According to local authorities, the shooter was not shot but he suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital. Washington DC police and homicide detectives responded to the scene quickly. Witness Lisa Crawford said she was on her phone like many other passengers when her train pulled up to Metro Center and she looked up. “It was like a zombie movie,” she said. “People were running for their lives.” Crawford said she yelled: “Everyone down! Active shooter!” TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Metro Center Station Shooting

Witness reactions A witness who was on a train at the time of the incident has hailed the conductor as a hero: “As we approached Metro Center, and we slowed down, as usual when approaching a platform, I saw swarms of people running towards the exits, a couple of people crouching near the dumpsters and seats on the platform,” he said. “As our train picked up speed, a middle-aged woman in our car yelled, ‘Everybody get down, get down,’ and everyone in my car fell to the ground, including myself, until we were in the tunnel when we stood up slowly. Everyone was very grateful that we were okay, but still very confused about what had happened, as the subway driver asked us to get off and some people were saying they heard shots,” he added. With information from The Sun, ABC 7 and NBC Washington. Filed Under: Metro Center Station Shooting