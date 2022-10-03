Boxer Luis Quiñones dies after spending days in the ICU
Colombian boxer dies after spending days in the ICU. Luis Quiñones was knocked out in the ring. His brother confirmed the tragic loss.
And this occasion is no exception, the world of boxing is mourning the passing of a young Colombian boxer who lost his life after having spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being knocked out in a fight on September 24.
El País reported that Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones spent five days in the ICU in the General Clinic of the North, in Barranquilla, Colombia. On Sunday the 25th, he was operated on after doctors found a clot in his brain. Unfortunately he did not survive the procedure and he passed away on Thursday, September 29 at midnight.
Luis Quiñones was hospitalized after a fight on September 24 and the news of his death was confirmed by his brother who expressed the great pain his family was feeling.
Quiñones death was confirmed by his devastated brother
Leonardo Quiñones Guzmán shared a heartfelt message, along with a photograph, on Facebook announcing his brother’s death. “You went ahead of us my soul brother, now you are in the lap of your heavenly Father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quiñones, forever and ever in our hearts.”
But this was not the only thing Leonardo shared, he also posted a video in which he compiled several of their moments together. “You have left a huge void and dad and mom and sister and brother, fly high now you are dressed in fine linen with the heavenly Father whom you loved and adored so much here on earth, now you are there with him, see you soon,” said Leonardo.
The Colombian Boxing Federation offers their condolences
The Colombian Boxing Federation confirmed hours before his death that the boxer had a brain injury. “Athlete Luis Quiñones is brain dead, he has not died, we apologize to his relatives and we are still clinging to a miracle,” they said on Twitter.
Minutes later the Federation confirmed the Colombian boxer's death. "We offer our condolences to the family of Boxer Luis Quiñones who unfortunately passed away at midnight on Thursday, after being declared brain dead, pantallita lost his toughest fight, we pray to God for his soul."