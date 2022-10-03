Boxer Luis Quiñones dies after spending days in the ICU

Colombian boxer dies after spending days in the ICU.

Luis Quiñones was knocked out in the ring.

His brother confirmed the tragic loss.

Boxer Luis Quiñones dies. This year has been full of great tragedies for celebrities from all walks of life. Thanks to articles on MundoNow, readers have learned about the difficult situations that public figures have been through, from health issues to deaths.

And this occasion is no exception, the world of boxing is mourning the passing of a young Colombian boxer who lost his life after having spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being knocked out in a fight on September 24.

Boxer Luis Quiñones dies after spending several days in the ICU

El País reported that Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones spent five days in the ICU in the General Clinic of the North, in Barranquilla, Colombia. On Sunday the 25th, he was operated on after doctors found a clot in his brain. Unfortunately he did not survive the procedure and he passed away on Thursday, September 29 at midnight.

Luis Quiñones was hospitalized after a fight on September 24 and the news of his death was confirmed by his brother who expressed the great pain his family was feeling. Filed Under: Boxer Luis Quiñones dies