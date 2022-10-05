Basketball player Tiffany Jackson dies.

She lost her life at the age of 37.

What happened to the athlete? SHE DIES AFTER A LONG ILLNESS! The basketball player who shone in the fifth selection in the 2007 WNBA draft, Tiffany Jackson, has died at the age of 37. She had been seriously ill for six years. The news was released by the University of Texas women’s basketball. The basketball player’s death was announced on social media and some colleagues and close friends have expressed their feelings about the athlete’s death. Without question, the loss of Tiffany Jackson continues to come as a deep shock to the women’s basketball community, where her talent stood out. TIFFANY JACKSON DIES Tiffany Jackson, a former University of Texas star who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer at age 37, the school announced, according to The Associated Press. The information was confirmed by the University of Texas. The player became a special figure in women’s basketball and more at the University of Texas. After her death was announced, friends and colleague mourned the athlete.

How did Tiffany Jackson die? In the obituary released by the University of Texas, it was announced that the basketball player’s death occurred after a long fight against breast cancer that was detected in 2015. Although, the specific cause of death was not revealed. The obituary stated that she’d been in remission from the disease. “In September 2015, Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. After successful treatment, Jackson received news in May 2016 that her cancer was in remission. Immediately, she began preparing for her return to the court and rejoined the professional team she played for in Israel, before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks in February 2017.” Filed Under: Basketball player Tiffany Jackson dies

“She had a great career” Jody Conradt, who was a former coach at the University of Colorado, told the University of Colorado newspaper that Tiffany Jackson will always be remembered for her great career in women’s basketball. “Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” said Jody Conradt. She “was recognized for her complete game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was loved by her teammates and we share the sadness of her passing.” Filed Under: Basketball player Tiffany Jackson dies

“One of the best players in the history of women’s basketball” Likewise, the head coach of Texas, Vic Schaefer, pointed out that he is deeply saddened by the death of Tiffany Jackson, whom he described as “one of the best players in the history of women’s basketball.” “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson, one of the greatest players in Texas women’s basketball history. From her days as a DFW Elite player to her days as a player at the University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas. I know she was very excited to be the head coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be greatly missed by many. Our deepest condolences to her family.”

A special talent? Jackson was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was voted the National Freshman of the Year by the US Basketball Writers Association in 2004. She finished her career at Texas, ranked in the top five in career points, rebounds and steals. She is the only Longhorns player to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in a career. Jackson was recruited by the New York Liberty of the WNBA. She also played for the Tulsa Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks. Her best professional season came in 2011 with Tulsa when he averaged 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, the AP reported. Jackson’s death comes after being reported as the next coach at Wiley College.