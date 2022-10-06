Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run and breaks Maris’s record (PHOTOS)

Aaron Judge makes 62 home runs.

He breaks Roger Maris's record. Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season to break the American League record, which Roger Maris set 61 years ago. Still unstoppable with the New York Yankees team, many laud him for setting the "clean" standard in baseball, according to The Associated Press. Aaron Judge, 30, found a slider by Jesus Tinoco and put the ball into the first couple of rows of the stands in left field to open Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Aaron Judge breaks Maris's record Maris's 61 home runs for New York in 1961 have been surpassed six times, but all of them were by players suspected of steroid use, according to The Associated Press. Mark McGwire hit 70 with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds set the major league record with 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and Sammy Sosa hit 66, 65 and 63 over a four-year stretch beginning in 1998.

Major League Baseball began anti-doping in 2014 McGwire has admitted to using steroids, while Bonds and Sosa have denied it. The Major Leagues began testing for performance-enhancing drugs and imposing penalties for these offenses in 2004, according to The Associated Press. With a huge smile, 6-foot-7 Judge has caught the attention of the Majors with club blows that emulate those that appear in sepia-colored documentaries, in which the exploits of the old Yankees are narrated.

Maris's son recognized Aaron Judge's accomplishment "He should be honored for being the true single-season home run champion," Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday, after Judge equaled his father's record. "I think baseball needs to highlight these records and do something." In the first game of the doubleheader, Judge seemed rather frustrated. He slapped his helmet in unusual annoyance, even though New York outscored the Rangers 5-4. Judge went 1-for-5 with a single in that first game, plus he scored the winning run, but No. 99 didn't come close to hitting the wall.

Judge equaled the record in Toronto That didn't stop the Yankees from pocketing their 99th win this season. Judge had gone five games without a homer, and the only time he did it in the past 13 games was Wednesday at Toronto, where he tied the record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. The crowd that packed the park hoping to see something historic were on their feet when Judge singled on the first pitch of the game and again with the routine fly ball to right field in the third inning.

His batting average had dropped Judge's batting average had dropped to .310. He was behind the Venezuelan Luis Arráez, who was leading the day starting with .315. Judge tries to take the Triple Crown. Cuban Aroldis Chapman (4-4) worked perfectly in the seventh inning, to take the victory. Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga resolved the ninth to contribute his second save. The loser was reliever Brock Burke (7-5). In the first game, for the Yankees, the Venezuelans Oswaldo Cabrera 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Oswald Peraza 4-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Marwin González 4-1 with an RBI. For the Rangers, the Cuban Adolis García 3-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Dominican Leody Taveras 4-2.