Basketball legend Leydis Oquendo dies after surgery

Leydis Oquendo dies from complications after surgery.

People mourn the basketball legend’s death.

She had surgery in El Salvador.

The sports world is in mourning over the untimely death of basketball legend Leydis Oquendo, due to a “postoperative pulmonary thrombosis”. In light of the the sad news, people immediately offered condolences and messages of support.

“This news fills us with pain and we offer our deepest condolences to all her family and friends, and to all those people who knew how to love this extraordinary Cuban athlete in life,” Dalia Henry, president of the Cuban Basketball Federation, told the Latin Press.

How did Leydis Oquendo die?

The 40-year-old player died in El Salvador due to complications after to surgery to remove a fibroid, according to the outlet. Leydis Oquendo’s friend and former teammate sent a heartbreaking message after the news of her death.

“I still don’t believe this news because she was so young and it was so soon,” Marlene Cepeda declared, after noting that she was not ready for the “difficult blow” of Leydis Oquendo’s death. The outstanding athlete was a member of national pre-selections for 16 years, according to Jit.