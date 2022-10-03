Former NFL Dallas Cowboys player Gavin Escobar dies.

He was 31 years old.

He was climbing in a rocky area in Los Angeles.

Former Dallas Cowboys player Gavin Escobar dies at 31 in an accident while climbing at a rocky area in Los Angeles, California. He was the only player of Spanish origin in the league, according to 20 Minutos.

Authorities reported that the former Dallas Cowboys player was in an area near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest, along with another victim named Chelsea Walsh. They are both believed to have been climbing a rock wall when the accident occurred and died almost instantly.

GAVIN ESCOBAR’S CAREER

Gavin Escobar retired in 2018 after making it to the NFL and being selected in the second round in the 2013 Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, from San Diego State. He played with the Cowboys until 2016, during which time he ran 333 yards, got 30 receptions and made eight touchdowns.

He then left Dallas to line up with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, in that order. He failed to break out in those teams. Upon learning of his death, the Cowboys mourned their former tight end’s tragic accident, sharing a message on social media about his death.