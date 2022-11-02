US Border Patrol fires rubber bullets.

It happened when hundreds of immigrants trapped in Mexico protested.

Venezuelan migrants showed their discontent with immigration policies. The unfortunate confrontation between authorities and migrants from Venezuela was reported on social networks and by various media outlets. We give you the details of how border patrol fired rubber bullets at migrants on the US-Mexico border. On Monday, Border Patrol agents from El Paso, Texas fired rubber bullets at Venezuelan migrants to break up a peaceful protest in which the migrants peacefully demanded entry into the United States. Border Patrol fires rubber bullets at migrants on the US-Mexico border Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, who are staying in houses on the border between the two countries, demonstrated to show their discontent with the immigration policies that emerged a few weeks ago, preventing them from entering the US. The protesters, who waved flags from Mexico, United States and Venezuela, walked on the edge of the Rio Grande a few feet from the border wall seeking to have their requests heard, according to EFE Agency.

A protester decided to throw stones at one of the officers This angered Border Patrol agents who monitor that sector and they began firing rubber bullets at the protesters. They also fired pepper balls at the Venezuelans. According to Univision Noticias, the shots and pepper spray projectiles were used against the Venezuelans because a protester threw rocks at the officers, sparking the unfortunate incident. Click here to see how Border Patrol fired rubber bullets at migrants on the US-Mexico border

“It was a peaceful message, so that the United States Government would listen to us” One of the migrants who participated in the protest, Venezuelan Daniel Segura, told EFE that the objective was only to raise the flags. “It was a peaceful message, to the Government of the United States. What happened is a human outrage, they responded to us with weapons. If someone had passed by and they hit him in the eye, they leave him blind,” he explained. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed its disagreement with the most recent measures approved by the United States Government, in which it announced the expulsion of those Venezuelan citizens who try to illegally cross its southern border.

The US is not a party to the UN migration pact Although the United States is not a signatory to the UN Migration Pact, it has the right to manage the operation of its borders, the entry of citizens of other nationalities and define the migratory status of those who enter its territory, according to EFE. As of October 12, hundreds of Venezuelans are stranded on the southern and northern Mexican borders, because the United States closed its land border and only admits asylum processes to migrants from Venezuela who enter the country by air.