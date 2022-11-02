American student among the Itaewon victims in South Korea stampede

More than 150 people were killed in the South Korea stampede.

At least 24 were foreigners.

Steven Blesi’s father reveals chilling details.

On Saturday, October 30, South Korea experienced one of the country’s worst tragedies, as approximately 154 young people, mostly in their 20s, were killed in a human stampede in the popular Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul. It happened during a Halloween celebration.

Approximately 26 of these victims were foreigners from 12 countries. Among them was an American student, Steven Blesi, whose father broke the news. So far only two Americans have been reported to have lost their lives in the tragedy.

Steven Blesi was a young American identified among the 153 victims who lost their lives in the Itaewon tragedy. His father, Steve, said that he had desperately called his son’s cell phone after learning there had been a stampede in downtown Seoul.

Steve, 62, said his son, a Kennesaw State University student studying abroad, told him he had finished his exams and was going out to celebrate Halloween with his friends.